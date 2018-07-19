A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering of a woman in Uxbridge Road, Hanwell .

A crime scene is in place in the road, near The Viaduct pub, where police were called to reports of a seriously injured woman at 12.11pm on Thursday (July 19).

An Air Ambulance and London Ambulance Service also attended, but sadly the woman, who is believed to be in her 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene at 12.50pm.

Police have arrested a man at the scene on suspicion of the woman's murder. A spokeswoman for Metropolitan Police described her death as "unexplained".

The man has been taken to a north London police station, where he is being held in custody, while detectives continue to investigate the scene in Uxbridge Road.

The woman's next of kin have been informed by police of her death.

Enquiries are being carried out by the Met’s Homicide and Major Crime Command.

