A man has been arrested on suspicion of murdering of a woman in Uxbridge Road, Hanwell .
A crime scene is in place in the road, near The Viaduct pub, where police were called to reports of a seriously injured woman at 12.11pm on Thursday (July 19).
An Air Ambulance and London Ambulance Service also attended, but sadly the woman, who is believed to be in her 20s, was pronounced dead at the scene at 12.50pm.
Police have arrested a man at the scene on suspicion of the woman's murder. A spokeswoman for Metropolitan Police described her death as "unexplained".
The man has been taken to a north London police station, where he is being held in custody, while detectives continue to investigate the scene in Uxbridge Road.
The woman's next of kin have been informed by police of her death.
Enquiries are being carried out by the Met’s Homicide and Major Crime Command.
We will bring you all the latest on this developing story as we get it on our live blog below:
Key Events
Investigations taking place near the car park of The Viaduct
Police are investigating on the scene near the car park of The Viaduct in Uxbridge Road.
Images show police and paramedics at the scene
Images from the scene taken by an anonymous member of the public show police and paramedics at the scene.
More updates expected soon
Getwestlondon’s senior reporter Katy Clifton and photographer Darren Pepe are heading to the crime scene currently in place in Hanwell.
We will continue to bring you all the latest updates from the scene as we get them.
Where is the crime scene?
We understand there is currently a crime scene in place near the junction with Lower Boston Road.
Arrest made
A man was arrested at the scene of the incident by police on suspicion of murder.
He has been taken in custody to a north London police station.
The woman’s death is still being treated as “unexplained” by police at this early stage of their investigation.
