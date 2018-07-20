The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Police investigating the "unexplained" death of a young woman in Hanwell are appealing for any witnesses to come forward.

The woman, believed to be in her 20s, died in Uxbridge Road at the junction with Half Acre Road at 12.50pm on Thursday (July 19).

Paramedics had been battling to save her life for around 45 minutes after they were called to reports she had suffered serious injuries.

Police were then called and a 28-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder. He is being held in custody at a north London police station while police await the post-mortem to identify the cause of death.

Results from the post-mortem are expected to be released later on Friday (July 20).

At this stage, the investigation is still into the woman's "unexplained death", a Metropolitan Police spokesman confirmed.

Uxbridge Road remained open following the woman's death, with a section of the pavement around her body taped off. Her body itself was wrapped in a blanket, but was still visible to passers-by, including many children.

A forensics tent was eventually put up, protecting her body from view, at around 5pm.

"It’s so shocking, the victim is still there just under a blanket, right by the main road," said local resident Mitch Bracher.

"I’ve lived here for three years, this is the worst thing that’s happened here in that time," he added.

"I thought it would all be sealed off but people can just walk by it. It’s usually such a safe area, I’m not sure if it’s a domestic incident.”

(Image: Liz Jenner)

Other residents felt that "matters are spiralling out of control" in Ealing.

Hanwell Resident Liz Jenner told getwestlondon "that the whole community must be shocked to the core after hearing this very sad news",

"Hanwell has unfortunately seen a huge rise over the last year in crime and anti social behaviour affecting everyone," she told getwestlondon .

"This latest incident will maybe confirm to many now that matters are spiraling out of control".

(Image: Reach Plc)

One business owner recalling the horrifying image of paramedics trying desperately to revive the woman.

He said: “I saw paramedics trying to save her, resuscitating her. After about half an hour they stopped, they couldn't save her. A man was by her side, crying and panicked.”

Detectives in Ealing are asking for anyone with information to call police on 101 quoting reference CAD 3314/19July or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.

Do you want to pay tribute to the victim? Email qasim.peracha@reachplc.com