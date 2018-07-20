The video will start in 8 Cancel

A woman who died in the street in Hanwell on Thursday (July 19) has been named locally as Lilia Djairine.

Police have launched a murder inquiry after the 24-year-old mum-of-one was pronounced dead shortly before 1pm.

According to our sister site the Mirror , Ms Djarine died on the street outside a pizza parlour she ran in Uxbridge Road.

A 28-year-old man was arrested at the scene on suspicion of murder and remains in police custody while officers await the results of a post-mortem examination, which is expected later on Friday (July 20).

Police have described the manner of Ms Djairine’s death as “unexplained” and have appealed for witnesses to come forward with information.

Uxbridge Road itself remained open after the death, with a section of pavement around her body taped off. As well as police and paramedics, London's air ambulance was called to the scene.

Several passers-by were shocked that it appeared to take hours for police to erect a forensics tent over the body, which had been wrapped in a blanket.

"It’s so shocking, the victim is still there just under a blanket, right by the main road," said local resident Mitch Bracher.

"I’ve lived here for three years, this is the worst thing that’s happened here in that time," he added.

"I thought it would all be sealed off but people can just walk by it. It’s usually such a safe area, I’m not sure if it’s a domestic incident.”

One business owner recalling the horrifying image of paramedics trying desperately to revive the woman.

He said: “I saw paramedics trying to save her, resuscitating her. After about half an hour they stopped, they couldn't save her. A man was by her side, crying and panicked.”

Detectives in Ealing are asking for anyone with information to call police on 101 quoting reference CAD 3314/19July or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.