Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Shockwaves have been sent through Hanwell on Thursday (July 19) as nearby residents struggle to come to terms with the tragic death of a young woman in Uxbridge Road.

Police in Ealing were called to reports of a woman, believed to be in her 20s, with serious injuries at around 12.06pm. Despite paramedics trying for around “half an hour” to revive her, she died at the scene.

While her death is currently being treated as unexplained, a 28-year-old man remains in police custody after being arrested on suspicion of murder at the scene.

Hanwell residents were left “shocked to their core” at the events on Thursday, with one business owner recalling the horrifying image of paramedics trying desperately to revive the woman.

Speaking to getwestlondon, he said: “I saw paramedics trying to save her, resuscitating her. After about half an hour they stopped, they couldn't save her. A man was by her side, crying and panicked.”

(Image: Katy Clifton)

The young woman died yards away from The Viaduct pub, where she was left on the pavement wrapped in a red blanket for nearly four hours after her death, in plain sight of passers-by.

Before a forensic tent was set up at around 4.40pm, Hanwell resident Mitch Bracher said: “It's so shocking, the victim is still there just under a blanket, right by the main road.

“I thought it would all be sealed off but people can just walk by it. It's usually such a safe area, I've lived here for three years, this is the worst thing that's happened here in that time.”

The woman's next of kin have been informed by police of her death and enquiries are being carried out by the Met’s Homicide and Major Crime Command.

(Image: Katy Clifton)

Speaking to getwestlondon after the woman's death at around 12.50pm, Hanwell resident Liz Jenner said the community must be “shocked to the core” after hearing the tragic news.

“[It happened in] broad daylight at the end of my road,” she added.

“Hanwell has unfortunately seen a huge rise over the last year in crime and antisocial behaviour affecting everyone. This latest incident will maybe confirm that matters are spiralling out of control.”

Another business owner from the Uxbridge Road, who asked to remain anonymous, said she found the news of the young woman's death “incredibly disturbing”.

(Image: Liz Jenner)

She added: “You never think something like this would happen, for it to happen just down the road is terrifying. It's always been a safe area.

"I can't believe this can happen just next to a busy road during the day.”

Police are now appealing for anyone with information about the woman's death to come forward.

Anyone with information is requested to call police on 101 quoting reference CAD 3314/19July or Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.