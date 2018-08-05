Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A 22-year-old man who was stabbed to death in Kingston may have been killed following a fight involving up to 10 people.

A murder investigation into the death of the victim who died in Cambridge Gardens has been launched by the Metropolitan Police.

Its homicide and major crime unit is conducting enquiries following the incident which happened in the early hours of Sunday morning (August 5).

Officers remain at the scene and a police cordon stretching along Cambridge Road is still in place while forensic examinations take place.

No arrests have been made as of yet, the Metropolitan Police have confirmed.

Emergency services were called to the council estate shortly after 2.15pm following reports a man had been stabbed multiple times.

Despite the efforts of members of the public and officers who gave initial CPR prior to the arrival of paramedics, he was pronounced dead at the scene 45 minutes later.

"It is believed that the victim may have been involved in an altercation involving up to 10 people prior to being assaulted," said Detective Chief Inspector Mark Cranwell who is leading the investigation.

"We need to hear from anyone who was there who may have any information no matter how small.

"It could be that you were simply a witness to the incident and not directly involved. We need to eliminate you from the investigation as soon as possible."

Chief Superintendent Sally Benatar added: "Another young man has tragically lost his life to the violence of knife crime. Our thoughts are with his family and friends.

"Whilst crimes with this level of violence are rare within the borough, I appreciate that people are concerned.

"Officers are on duty on the Cambridge Road Estate and they are available for you to speak with if you wish to do so.

"Due to the nature of the investigation, a large area around the crime scene has had to be closed so that forensic examinations can be carried out.

"This will cause some short-term disruption to residents but I know they will understand the reasons for this, and will provide every assistance to help the police support a family that is grieving."

Police officers spent the day conducting door-to-door enquiries and redirecting traffic and local residents while investigations in the area continued.

The young victim's next of kin have been informed and a formal identification will take place shortly.

A post-mortem examination will also be held in due course.

Anyone with information on the crime is urged to contact the Met's incident room on 020 8721 4054 or via 101 quoting reference 939/5August.

You can also tweet information to police via @MetCC and contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or online.