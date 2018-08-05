The video will start in 8 Cancel

A young man has died after being stabbed multiple times on a Kingston estate.

The tragedy happened in the early hours of Sunday morning (August 5) in Cambridge Gardens, the Metropolitan Police have confirmed.

Emergency services were called to the residential area shortly after 2.15am and the victim passed away at the scene despite the best efforts of police officers and paramedics.

The force has launched a murder investigation following the incident. However, no arrests have been made as of yet.

"A murder investigation has been launched in Kingston-Upon-Thames after a man was fatally stabbed in the early hours of Sunday, August 5," said a Metropolitan Police spokesman.

"Police were called to Cambridge Gardens by the London Ambulance Service (LAS) at 2.16am following reports of a stabbing.

"Officers attended and found a man in his twenties suffering from stab wounds.

"Despite the efforts of police who gave initial CPR and attending paramedics, he was pronounced dead at the scene at 3.02am."

It was added that the young victim's next of kin are yet to be informed and a post-mortem examination will take place shortly.

A crime scene remains in place and additional police officers are patrolling the area and conducting active enquiries, the force said.

No arrests have been made yet and the force has appealed for anyone with information or who may have witnessed the incident to get in touch.

The investigation will be led by officers from the Homicide and Major Crime Command in partnership with Kingston Police.

A large crime scene remains in place and extra officers are in the area. A number of active enquiries are under way and ongoing.



Anyone with information is urged to call police on 101 quoting CAD939/05Aug.

Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously via 0800 555 111 or report information online .