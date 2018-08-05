The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A road remains cordoned off this afternoon (Sunday) at the scene of a stabbing in Kingston which claimed a young man's life.

Police have launched a murder investigation after the victim, who was in his 20s, was stabbed multiple times on the Cambridge Road Estate.

The cordon stretches all the way along nearby Cambridge Road and three police officers are standing guard preventing members of the public from entering the street which includes residential houses and a parade of takeaways.

Other officers can also be seen at the scene searching nearby roads.

The back entrance to the estate is also blocked off by police tape..

John O'Neill was woken up by police searching a garden for a "discarded object".

He told GetWestLondon: "We're really shocked. I used to go to the estate when I was young.

"There's a great sense of community here."

(Image: Isabel Dobinson)

The tragedy happened in the early hours of this morning (Sunday, August 5).

Emergency services were called to the residential area shortly after 2.15am and the victim passed away at the scene despite the best efforts of police officers and paramedics.

The force has launched a murder investigation following the incident.

However, no arrests have been made as of yet.

"A murder investigation has been launched in Kingston-Upon-Thames after a man was fatally stabbed in the early hours of Sunday, August 5," said a Metropolitan Police spokesman.

"Police were called to Cambridge Gardens by the London Ambulance Service (LAS) at 2.16am following reports of a stabbing.

"Officers attended and found a man in his twenties suffering from stab wounds.

"Despite the efforts of police who gave initial CPR and attending paramedics, he was pronounced dead at the scene at 3.02am."

It was added that the young victim's next of kin are yet to be informed and a post-mortem examination will take place shortly.

Additional police officers are patrolling the area and conducting active enquiries, the force said.

The investigation will be led by officers from the Homicide and Major Crime Command in partnership with Kingston Police.

Police are appealing for anyone with information or who may have witnessed the incident to get in touch.

*Anyone with information is urged to call police on 101.