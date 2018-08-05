The video will start in 8 Cancel

A quiet community in Kingston has been left stunned after a young man was stabbed to death on a council estate.

Emergency services were called to Cambridge Gardens close to Norbiton train station in Kingston shortly after 2.15am.

The victim could not be saved and was pronounced dead at the scene 45 minutes later.

The man who is believed to have been in his 20s suffered multiple stab wounds and a murder investigation has been launched.

The busy road running past the Cambridge Road Estate towards the town centre remains cordoned off this afternoon.

Traffic is being diverted and local residents have been refused access to Cambridge Road and its convenience stores and takeaways.

The tragedy has rocked the neighbourhood which has been described as a close-knit community.

Around the corner police officers wearing plastic gloves were spotted knocking on doors and searching through bushes.

The back entrance to the estate is completely sealed off with police tape and an officer wearing a forensics uniform could be seen crouching down, searching along the side of the path.

John O'Neill and Anita Lilliy live around the corner in Norbiton Avenue and described how they were woken up in a very unexpected way.

"We woke up to police officers knocking on the door, they were wearing gloves and wanting to search our front garden," Anita told getwestlondon .

"They said they were looking for a discarded object - we were really shocked, it was pretty strange.

"I used to walk through the estate late at night all of the time but for a while after this I will think twice about it.

"When I think of a man in his 20s I think of my brother, it's horrible."

John described how the council estate has always been a core part of the local community.

"We're shocked, I use to go to that estate when I was young," he said.

"Some people might think it a bit rough but there has never been an element of gang-related violence.

"Many of the people I know who used to live there were never engaged in that kind of thing but I do think there is an increasing level of aggression among the youth now.

"It's very unusual here - we rarely get incidents like this where someone is actually stabbed to death, it's tragic."

"There's such a good sense of community on the estate and, to be honest, the only trouble you would ever get is noisy people during the football," he continued.

"I moved back here after a few years and I wouldn't have consciously come here if I didn't think it was a safe and good neighbourhood.

"The problem for me is that young people are becoming cut off from society, they are left in an isolated culture and are becoming more disenfranchised."

"The police have been great around here," he added.

"They weren't pushy when they knocked on our door, they're always really friendly and, as a member of the community, I'd rather them search my garden if that means they will find the weapon."

As streams of cars continued to be diverted down Gloucester Road, the small residential street became increasingly congested throughout the morning.

The street is home to one of Norbiton's three councillors, Olly Wehring.

"It is very seldom when something like this happens, it is a shock to the local community," he told getwestlondon .

"We have lived here for six and-a-half years, it really is a lovely place to live.

(Image: Isabel Dobinson)

"There is also a very strong sense of community on the estate, it is a shock."

"The last similar incident was a stabbing last June," he recalled.

"These things happen but it is very tragic when they do."

A murder investigation has been launched following the incident, the Metropolitan Police have confirmed.

However, no arrests have been made as of yet.

(Image: Isabel Dobinson)

"A murder investigation has been launched in Kingston-Upon-Thames after a man was fatally stabbed in the early hours of Sunday, August 5," a force spokesman said.

"Police were called to Cambridge Gardens by the London Ambulance Service (LAS) at 2.16am following reports of a stabbing.

"Officers attended and found a man in his 20s suffering from stab wounds.

"Despite the efforts of police who gave initial CPR and attending paramedics, he was pronounced dead at the scene at 3.02am."

It was added that the young victim's next of kin are yet to be informed and a post-mortem examination will take place shortly.

A crime scene remained in place at the time of writing and additional police officers are patrolling the area and conducting active enquiries, the force have said.

Anyone with information on the stabbing is urged to call police on 101 quoting CAD939/05Aug. Alternatively you can contact Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111 or report information online .