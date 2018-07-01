Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A number of criminals were jailed last month for a range of despicable west London crimes.

Among those now behind bars are two moped thugs who killed charity worker and a former priest who watched and shared child sex abuse videos in paedophile forums.

There was also a man from Hounslow who knocked down and killed an 11-year-old Cranford boy while speeding, who was jailed for 27 months last week.

From violent thieves to gang members who carried out an attack with weapons including long swords, here are the faces behind some of west London's most despicable crimes.

Mohammad Gamoota

A Grenfell Tower fraudster who pretended his dad died in the fire to get hundreds of pounds in cash and a free hotel stay, where he racked up a large room service bill, was jailed last month.

Mohammad Gamoota , 31, was sentenced to 18 months in prison after pleading guilty to two fraud charges at Isleworth Crown Court on Friday June 1.

Gamoota claimed he had been living on the 24th floor of the tower with his dad, who he pretended had died in the devastating fire.

In reality he was living with his mum in Croydon and his dad was living abroad.

To make his fraud more convincing, Gamoota researched a newspaper article about one of the 71 real victims of the fire, and used their name and details - pretending they were his dad.

Gamoota was able to receive £500 in cash, although he had applied for £5,000. He also received £910 worth of free hotel accommodation over nine days, and a £354 room service bill.

Farhan Iqbal

An airport security officer from Southall who was at the centre of a Colombian organised crime group’s cocaine route into the UK has been jailed for 13 years.

Farhan Iqbal, 31, used his insider knowledge and privileged access at Heathrow Airport to take consignments of the Class A drug before passing them on.

At Blackfriars Crown Court on June 8, Iqbal, of Hanson Gardens, was sentenced along with two accomplices – a courier who brought the drugs in and a man who was waiting to collect them.

On November 23 last year National Crime Agency officers caught Iqbal in the toilets at Terminal 5 taking possession of 5.9kg of cocaine from Camilo Pulido Suarez, 37, who had flown in from Bogota, Colombia.

The drugs had a street value of £480,000.

Notting Hill 'drill rap' gang

Members of a Notting Hill gang who used "drill rap" videos to feud with rivals were jailed in June after being caught with a haul of weapons on them.

The five defendants, all aged between 17 and 21, were stopped by police in Colville Square, Notting Hill, just as they were about to launch a revenge attack on a rival gang from Shepherd's Bush on November 9, 2017.

The gang members were armed with machetes and baseball bats as well as masks balaclavas and gloves, which they would later claim in court were simply props which they were planning to use in their latest drill music video.

Micah Bedeau, 18 and his brother Jordan, 17 who lived in Colville Square were on their way to attack the gang after a video was posted of their grandmother being harassed, abused and threatened.

Micah and Jordan were joined by Rhys Herbert, 17, Isaac Marshall, 18 and Yonas Girma, 21 as they prepared to attack the Shepherd's Bush gang, with whom they had a longstanding rivalry, Kingston Crown Court heard.

All five members were jailed on June 11.

Tomasz Mysiak

A man from Greenford who skipped bail after police caught him buying an illegal handgun has been jailed in his absence.

Tomasz Mysiak, 34, had asked a cab driver he knew to pick up a package for him from a home in The Drive, Mitcham on April 5, 2017.

Metropolitan Police officers, acting on intelligence, watched the cab driver go to the address, home to Sebastien Hajda, 29, where he was handed a plastic bag containing a box.

After the cab driver put the package in the boot and drove off, he was stopped by police. Officers found a handgun and 137 round of .32 ammunition in the bag.

The driver protested his innocence when the package was found, and satisfied the police officers that Mysiak had not told him he was transporting the gun.

After being charged, Mysiak breached his bail and didn't attend hearing at Kingston Crown Court , where he was found guilty on Wednesday (June 13). Both he and Hajda were jailed for eight years.

Nathan Gilmaney and Troy Thomas

Two teenage moped thugs who killed charity worker, Abdul Samad, for his iPhone while on a west London crime spree were jailed for life last month.

Nathan Gilmaney, 19 of Maida Vale and Troy Thomas, 18, of Sherland Road were jailed for more than 20 years each at the Old Bailey on June 15.

The pair were found guilty of murdering Samad, 28, near his home in Paddington, on the same night they carried out a string of other robberies across west London.

The court heard how the pair, armed with knives, set out together on a moped late on October 16 last year. Armed with knives they approached their first male victim and demanded he hand over his valuables.

He tried to make off and escape onto a bus but they chased after him, mounted the pavement on the moped and Gilmaney stabbed him in the back, puncturing his right lung.

Omid Saidy trial

Two teenagers are now behind bars over the fatal stabbing of a youth worker who confronted a group of drug dealers outside his home near Parsons Green.

Omid Saidy was knifed in the neck after he chased two teenagers from outside his house.

The 20-year-old had gone after the suspected dealers with his friend Oluwafemi Omotosho, known as Femi, who came off his moped and was stabbed in the chest as he lay on the ground.

Mr Saidy's 17-year-old killer, who cannot be named because of his age, was sentenced to eight years' detention for manslaughter at the Old Bailey on June 15.

The youth admitted drug dealing in the area but told jurors Mr Saidy had a knife and he stabbed him in self-defence.

Shafiq Smith, 19, was jailed for six years and one month for wounding Mr Omotosho with intent and possession of a knife.

Rizlaine Boular and Mina Dich

A mother and daughter who were part of an all-female terrorist cell were jailed last month after plotting to carry out a deadly attack in London.

Rizlaine Boular, 22, planned a suicide knife attack on random members of the public to cause widespread panic, injury and death in April last year, the Old Bailey heard.

She was given a life sentence and told she will serve a minimum of 16 years behind bars for plotting the attack in Westminster.

Her Moroccan-born mother Mina Dich, 44, was also jailed on June 15 for six years and nine months with a further five years on extended licence for helping her.

Rizlaine's sister Safaa Boular, 18, will be sentenced at a later date after she was found guilty of preparing for terrorism in the UK and Syria. Safaa became Britain's youngest convicted female terror plotter at the Old Bailey on June 4.

Khawla Barghouthi

A young woman who knew about her friend's imminent plot to launch a knife attack on Westminster was jailed for two years and four months.

Khawla Barghouthi, 21, also faces deportation to Tunisia after she admitted failing to disclose Rizlaine Boular's Islamic State-inspired plan to authorities.

Boular, 22, had discussed and even practised her proposed knife attack at Barghouthi's home in Willesden shortly before her arrest on April 27 last year.

In a bugged conversation, the women were heard laughing as Boular talked about her fears that she might "flop so badly" and cut her arm by accident.

Krzysztof Kochna

A clumsy smuggler who attempted to flood the UK with illegal tobacco and alcohol - evading nearly £1million in excise duty in the process - was caught red-handed after dropping his illegal stash right in front of investigators.

Krzysztof Kochna and his accomplice were arrested after dropping stacks of illicit cigarettes beneath the nose of HM Revenue and Customs (HMRC) officers.

The 45-year-old, of Wood End Lane, Northolt , was arrested as he helped unload cigarettes and alcohol into a storage unit in Tottenham.

The haul was hidden in metal cages and a pallet full of cigarettes came crashing down from a forklift truck as it was being unloaded from an HGV, exposing its contents to watching HMRC investigators who then swooped to arrest him.

Kochna was jailed on June 15 for three years and nine months.

Gang who murdered Sikh rival

A gang who used swords, hammers and baseball bats to attack a rival in Southall have been jailed for total of 104 years.

The gang of five each had a role to play in the death of Sukhjinder Singh, also known as Gurinder Singh, who was viciously attacked on Spikes Bridge Road over a long-running feud between rivals within the Sikh community.

Guringer had a longstanding feud with Kuldeep Dhillon, 26 of North Road, Hayes . Dhillon grew angered when he found out Gurinder had been boasting about having assaulted him at a Sikh religious festival in Birmingham, the court heard.

Referring to the lengthy sentences handed out, Judge Christopher Moss QC said: "The nature of weapons used and ferocity of the attack, it is obvious you intended to kill".

As revenge, Dhillon and four others set out to attack Gurinder, 33, on July 30, 2016 with an array of weapons which included long swords, knives a hammer and baseball bats.

Members of the gang were jailed on June 22.

Johnny Berry and Jason Smith

A Harrow man who went on a "terrifying" burglary spree - hitting 10 addresses in just two nights - has been jailed.

Johnny Berry, 27, of Merlin Crescent in Edgware, partnered up with Jason Smith, 28, of no fixed abode, to steal cars, cash and jewellery from unsuspecting homeowners.

Berry and Smith began their spree in Bushey on May 4 2017 by burgling three properties in High Road, as well as stealing a vehicle from one of the addresses.

They then moved south, carrying out two attempted burglaries in Thrigby Road, Chessington, an attempted burglary in Moore Lane, Chessington and a burglary in Green Lane, Chessington.

In Rollesby Road, the men robbed an 84-year-old woman after seeing her return home in the dark. The dementia patient was dragged around her house by the pair as they looked for items to take.

On June 22, Berry received a sentence of seven years and two months imprisonment and a further three-year extended license. Smith was given an eight year sentence with a three-year extended license.

Edmund Black

A former Catholic priest in Richmond who watched and shared child sex abuse videos in paedophile forums is now behind bars.

Edmund Black, 44, took part in 18 online chat room sessions between September 2015 and March 2018. During a session he hosted in May 2016, a total of nine horrific sexual abuse videos of very young children were shown.

One of these videos was of a baby boy thought to be as young as three-months old. During the session Black would comment that he had a sexual interest in babies.

Black had already had an earlier conviction in 2013 for possessing indecent images of children. He was spared jail, instead being given a suspended sentence of eight months imprisonment.

Black was sentenced at Kingston Crown Court on June 25 to 31 months in prison.

Ciprian Plaiu

A man who raped a teenage girl in a town centre flowerbed was jailed last month for more than six years.

Ciprian Plaiu was locked up on June 27 after he was found guilty of carrying out the horrific attack. The 18-year-old victim was on a night out in Kingston with a friend but became separated from them.

She walked through the town centre in the early hours of April 1, back to where her friend had parked their car but was attacked by Plaiu on the way.

Plaiu, who was a stranger to her, grabbed her and pushed her onto the ground and into a flower bed.

The 31-year-old told her to shut up before covering her mouth and raping her. One of the victim's friends appeared and Plaiu got off the girl and casually strolled away.

He was jailed for six years and three months.

Bilal Dar

A Hounslow man who knocked down and killed an 11-year-old Cranford boy while speeding in his black Volkswagen Polo was jailed last week.

24-year-old Bilal Dar of St Leonards Gardens, Hounslow, was breaking the 40mph speed limit when he jumped a red light and ploughed into schoolboy Aaron Matharu on September 30 2016.

Aaron was trying to cross Bath Road at the junction with Berkeley Avenue just moments from his Cranford home when he was fatally struck by Dar's black Volkswagen Polo.

Tragically, Aaron's father witnessed the collision from his bedroom window.

He was rushed to hospital from the scene by London Ambulance Service but sadly died at 7.10pm.

Dar was sentenced to 27 months imprisonment.