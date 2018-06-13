Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A gang of five men who chased down and killed a rival in the street in a "shocking revenge attack" in Southall have been found guilty at the the Old Bailey.

The victim was attacked with a vicious array of weapons including ceremonial swords, a hammer and a baseball bat.

33-year-old Sikh, Sukhjinder Singh, also known as Gurinder Singh, was fatally injured after five men, with whom he had a long-standing rivalry, ambushed and attacked him on July 30, 2016.

The court heard how the attackers, who were also from the Sikh community, were armed with knives, swords and even a baseball bat, when they chased Gurinder down Spikes Bridge Road, beat him up and stabbed him several times.

Emergency services were called to the scene and rushed Gurinder, who had suffered multiple stab wounds, to hospital where he died the following morning at 6.30am.

Police, who are still hunting for more people who took part in the attack, said the five attackers had taken "revenge" after a bitter feud.

Detective Inspector James Stevenson of the Met's Homicide and Major Crime Command said: "These men used a shocking level of violence to exact their revenge on Gurinder at the culmination of a bitter feud.

"They planned the time and location of the attack through to the disposal of the weapons they used. Whilst these five men have now been convicted and face lengthy custodial sentences this is not the end to this case. There are more individuals we are seeking in connection with this brutal killing and I would urge anyone with information to come forward.

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

"We are determined to find the individuals who took part in the attack, we know it will not bring back Gurinder back but it will go some way in bringing a degree of comfort to his family and friends, knowing all those involved have been brought to justice."

A post-mortem examination on August 1 2016 gave the cause of Gurinder's death as multiple stab wounds.

Amandeep Sandhu, 30, of Townsend Road, Southall and Ravinder Singh-Shergil of Colville Close, Tipton were both found guilty of Gurinder's murder on Wednesday.

Two other men, Visha Soba, 30, of Eighth Ave, Hayes and Kuldeep Dhillon, 26, of North Road, Hayes, were found guilty of Gurinder's manslaughter.

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

Dhillon was also found guilty of witness intimidation and Soba and Sandhu were found guilty of assisting an offender.

A fifth man, Palwinder Multani, 37,Tudor Road, Hayes pleaded guilty on November 10 2017 to manslaughter and assisting an offender.

A police investigation into the killing led to officers to search a storage unit in which they found swords, a machete, a baseball bat, a crowbar and clothes, many of which were blood-stained.

Forensic analysis of the one of the items, a balaclava, found it contained Sandhu's DNA.

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

Soba was identified by a witness as the person with access to the unit and as the driver of a Volkswagen Golf entering the storage depot two days after the murder. He was seen entering the premises carrying a bag on his shoulder.

The Met said a telephone linked to Soba was shown as being in touch with Sandhu on the evening of the murder. Sandhu and Soba were arrested on August 4 on suspicion of murder.

Further analysis showed this number was also in contact with Multani immediately after the murder.

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

Multani was arrested at around on October 6 2016 at his home address and, in custody during his interview, he admitted his involvement. He told police he knew Gurinder had upset a number of people who sought revenge and he was hired, for £300, by them to drive people to where Gurinder was attacked.

Singh-Shergil was located and was found to be in possession of a phone which was found to be in contact with Sandhu - he was arrested and charged on November 26 2016.

(Image: Metropolitan Police)

On September 20 2017, Soba - who was on court bail having been charged with assisting an offender - and Dhillon were charged with murder after further information was provided by Multani.

Dhillon was also charged with witness intimidation relating to an incident on August 20 2017 when he approached a witness and threatened him against attending court in the upcoming murder trial.

The court heard that as far back as August 2013 there was a rivalry that existed between the victim and a group of men within the Sikh community. The rivalry escalated in July 2016 when it surfaced that Gurinder had been boasting about an assault he had committed on Dhillon at a religious festival in Birmingham. According to the Met, associates of Dhillon wanted revenge.

Multani will be sentenced at the Old Bailey on June 21 and the other four will be sentenced on June 22.