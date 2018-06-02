The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A car was saved from fully submerging by firefighters in Richmond after it rolled off the banks of the River Thames and halfway into the river in Hampton.

The vehicle had a lucky escape thanks to London Fire Brigade (LFB) officers who hoisted it out after it became part submerged in the water.

The incident was captured in an incredible photo that shows the car, with its boot flung open, nose down in the river.

The vehicle seems to have rolled straight through a hedge and into the water leaving only its rear visible.

LFB was called to Thames Close, Hampton to the partially submerged vehicle at lunchtime on Sunday (May 27.)

Once firefighters in a boat found nobody was in the car, a winch was used to pull it from the river and back onto the bank.

LFB officer, Andy Walton, who was at the scene, said: “Crews worked swiftly to recover the car from the river. Thankfully there was nobody inside the vehicle, but the owner did get a bit of a shock when they realised what had happened.

“We advised the local residents to consider installing a barrier at the riverside to prevent any other vehicles rolling down the embankment in the future and suffering a similar fate.”

LFB confirmed it was called at 1.14pm and the incident was over by 2.17pm.