Two teenagers who stabbed a young charity worker to death while mugging him for his iPhone in Paddington were found guilty of murder at the Old Bailey today (Friday, May 18).

The thugs were on a moped when they approached 28-year-old Abdul Samad near his Maida Vale home, stabbed him and stole his iPhone on October 16.

The same night they swept across west London on a violent crime spree.

The Old Bailey heard how Nathan Gilmaney, 19, and Troy Thomas, 18, tried to rob as many people as possible the night they attacked Abdul Samad, and that they stabbed the young man for his iPhone.

Mr Samad handed over valuables when confronted by the teenagers in St Mary's Terrace, in Paddington.

But Gilmaney got off his moped and stabbed him in the chest anyway, leaving him fatally wounded.

The victim staggered back to his home and collapsed on the doorstep in front of his horrified parents.

The court heard the defendants were unmoved by the plight of their victim and his "traumatised" family, and had prowled the streets for their next target minutes later.

The pair, from Maida Vale, west London, were convicted of murder following a trial at the Old Bailey.

During the trial, prosecutor Oliver Glasgow QC said they were "highwaymen of the 21st century who thought they had the right to threaten and rob whoever they found, who attacked their targets in a brazen and shocking manner and who stabbed their victims often for no reason other than simple aggression and blood lust".

He told jurors: "They hoped to steal wallets and valuables from their victims and, where possible, they intended to take their victims' mobile phones, which they knew they could quickly sell for cash.

"By the end of their four-hour spree of violence, they had committed nine knifepoint robberies, they had gratuitously stabbed four of their defenceless victims and they had killed Abdul Samad, a 28-year-old man whose job as a charity youth worker had seen him devote his time to helping the very sort of young men who took his life."

As the number of casualties mounted, police scoured the area and arrested the culprits after a chase.

Their pockets were stuffed with stolen valuables and CCTV captured them in the act, riding around and attacking helpless strangers.

Mr Samad's mobile phone was among stolen items sold on the same night, but it was recovered during a police search of a flat off Harrow Road, the court heard.

Thomas admitted robbing the victims, but denied responsibility for the violence.

Gilmaney had pleaded guilty to the robberies and violence, but both defendants denied murder.

Gilmaney had admitted manslaughter, but claimed he did not intend really serious harm.

The jury deliberated for more than 19 hours before returning their guilty verdicts.

They rejected Thomas's claim not to have been involved in the violence and found him guilty of unlawful wounding and three counts of wounding with intent.

Relatives of the victim wept in court as both defendants were found guilty of murder.

Judge Richard Marks QC remanded the teenagers in custody to be sentenced on June 15.

Detective Inspector Shaun Fitzgerald said: "The prosecution said Gilmaney and his friend Thomas were 'the highwaymen of the 21st century', and there couldn't be a more apt description.

"The teenagers believed they had the right to threaten and rob wherever they wanted, often stabbing their victims for no reason at all but to prove they could.

"They armed themselves with knives and drove around on Gilmaney's moped, with the number plates removed, with the aim of stealing as many wallets, phones and valuables as possible.

"Over the course of just four hours they carried out nine knifepoint robberies, stabbed four people and killed Abdul, a charity youth worker and a valued and much-loved member of the community.

"Their behaviour is truly shocking, not least because the fact they had just killed a man and could hear his cries and the paramedics battling to save his life with surgery in the street did nothing to slow down their spree.

"They were caught that same night by police officers who set off in pursuit and bravely tackled them to the ground, knowing them to be armed.

"I commend their bravery and that of all the victims and witnesses who attended court to help secure these convictions today."