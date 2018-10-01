The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A fight involving around 70 teenagers which saw two police officers injured started in the food mall at Harrow's St Ann's shopping centre, it has been revealed.

The Metropolitan Police were called to the town centre at 5.30pm on Friday (September 28) following reports of a mass brawl involving a large group of youths.

Security from St Ann’s told officers that they "had a group of around 70 teenagers fighting in the food hall".

Officers rushed to the scene and the disturbance quickly escalated into “major disorder”.

Two officers were assaulted and additional units were called.

Officers from Harrow, Brent, the Violent Crime Taskforce and Safer Transport attended, and part of St Ann’s was temporarily closed whilst the remaining youths were dispersed.

(Image: @poynterlubz)

The Met have said four youths have been arrested in relation to the incident.

Both officers assaulted received minor injuries, and a Section 35 dispersal zone was put in place throughout Harrow town centre following the incident.

The ugly scenes occurred just 24 hours after a similar brawl erupted at the junction of College Road and Station Road, outside Barclays.

Footage from that incident was shared online.

Met Police officers rushed to Station Road at 6.35pm on Thursday (September 27) after reports of a fight involving "a number of male and female teenagers" outside the bank.

Social media reports estimated between 50 and 60 people were involved.

In the video, youths can be seen running into the road, with drivers beeping their horns at them as vehicles passed by in the rush-hour traffic.

The woman filming expresses her fears that people involved may have knives and also comments that someone can be seen lying in the street.

Police stated, though, that no injuries were reported.

Near the end of the video, the alarmed passer-by points to a group of figures in the road, saying: "There's one geezer on the floor! That geezer ain't moving."