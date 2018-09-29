The video will start in 8 Cancel

Police were assaulted during a mass brawl between 50 teenagers in a second consecutive evening of violence in Harrow.

A huge fight erupted outside Harrow on the Hill station and St Ann's shopping centre, just over 100 metres from a similar brawl just 24 hours before.

Police arrested three people, including arrests on suspicion of assaulting police and assault, in the fight that happened at just before 5.30pm on Friday (September 28) in College Road.

Police said there was a "large disturbance" outside St Ann's shopping centre in Harrow town centre, involving approximately 50 teenagers.

Photos and videos from the scene show a heavy police presence in the area. A Metropolitan Police spokesman confirmed that, although the original crowd was dispersed, police would remain in Harrow overnight on Friday to continue to deal with the situation.

The spokesman said: "Police were called at approximately 5.30pm on Friday (September 28) to reports of a fight involving a large number of youths at the St Ann's Shopping Centre in Harrow.



"Officers attended and the crowd dispersed.

"Three people have been arrested for offences including assault and assault on police.

"Officers remain in the area."

The events occurred just 24 hours after a similar brawl erupted at the junction of College Road and Station Road, outside Barclays Bank. Footage from that incident was shared online.

Met Police officers rushed to Station Road at 6.35pm on Thursday (September 27) after reports of a fight involving "a number of male and female teenagers" outside the Barclays bank. Social media reports estimate between 50 and 60 people were involved.

In the video, youths can be seen running into the road, with drivers beeping their horns at them as vehicles passed by in the rush-hour traffic.

The woman filming expresses her fears that people involved may have knives and also comments that someone can be seen lying in the street, despite Met Police stating that no injuries were reported.

Near the end of the video, she points to a group of figures in the road, saying: "There's one geezer on the floor! That geezer ain't moving, mate."