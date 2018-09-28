Police were called to a huge street fight among dozens of youths in Harrow town centre.

Met Police officers rushed to Station Road at 635pm on Thursday (September 27) after receiving reports of a "fight involving a number of male and female teenagers" outside Barclays bank.

Photos and video posted on social media appear to show the fight spilling over into the road as the youths ran and vehicles went by.

Between 50 and 60 people were reportedly involved, according to a post on social media.

Video footage posted to social media appears to show a large crowd of young people, who do not appear to be in school uniform, shouting and fighting in public.

In the video, a woman can be heard exclaiming her fears people involved may have knives and asks where were the police.

People can be seen running across the road in the video, with drivers beeping the horn on their vehicle as they travel by. Towards the end of the video, the woman points out that one man is lying on the ground, possibly injured.

Twitter user @seanhannam tweeted at 8.04pm: "Just had to call police while walking to station from work in Harrow - ugly scenes. Youths fighting - big gangs of kids on the street outside Barclays - near station.... Kicking off..."

