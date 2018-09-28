Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Disturbing footage of the huge fight which took place in Harrow town centre between 50 and 60 youths shows the moment it spilled into the middle of a busy street.

Met Police officers rushed to Station Road at 6.35pm on Thursday (Septmber 7) after reports of a fight involving "a number of male and female teenagers" outside the Barclays bank. Social media reports estimate between 50 and 60 people were involved.

In the video, youths can be seen running into the road, with drivers beeping their horns at them as vehicles passed by in the rush hour traffic.

The woman filming expresses her fears that people involved may have knives and also comments that someone can be seen lying in the street, despite Met Police stating that no injuries were reported.

Near the end of the video, she points to a group of figures in the road, saying: "There's one geezer on the floor! That geezer ain't moving, mate."

An eyewitness report from a staff member at Ellis & Co estate agents also reported a boy being knocked to the ground, adding that a young woman appeared to "stamp on his head".

He speculated that the conflict could have been pre-arranged due to what seemed like a degree of co-ordination from the teens involved.

He said: "We saw it outside but there is no damage, we were outside watching it. There were around 50 or 60 kids all fighting there were like three separate fights.

"They would all be kicking and screaming around, Harrow just gets lovelier. I saw one boy hit on the ground and while he was laying down a girl came and stamped on his head.

"It went on for a matter of minutes. Everyone was on the phone calling the police.

"They were arranged when they started fighting they all put their hoods on. They were around 15 or 16.”

Another eyewitness, who had been heading home from work at the time of the fight, added: "It looked like a disturbance, there were a youths but it was hard to see what was going on at first. It was a scuffle between teens with lots of them filming on their phones.

"It started to break out into the street as some of them tried to run to get away. There were some girls getting quite upset,

"People were very anxious, I think anyone would get a bit distressed seeing something like that but, on top of that, it was in rush hour so a lot of people got caught up in it. I’ve not seen anything like that in Harrow before and I’ve worked here since the early 2000s.

"Harrow has changed a lot in the last few years. You see a lot of kids hanging around on the street and it doesn’t feel like a particularly safe place anymore, there’s a sort of menace hanging over it.

"I didn’t want to stick around because I didn’t feel safe but I called the police and they said they would send a response team within 15 minutes."

A Met Police statement confirmed they were called at approximately 6.35pm to reports of the fight but that no arrests were made.

A spokesman said: "Police were called at approximately 6.35pm on Thursday, September 27, to reports of a fight involving a number of male and female teenagers in Station Road, Harrow.

"Officers attended but all parties had fled from the scene.

"There were no reports of any injuries and no arrests."