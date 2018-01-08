Good morning, everyone!

It was a torrid weekend for our west London teams in the FA Cup, as QPR, Fulham and Brentford were knocked out in the third round, while Chelsea will have to contend with a replay to progress into the next stage.

Our sides faced a real mix of challenges, but with all three being dumped out of the Cup the focus will now turn to the league.

The Championship is the bread and butter for each of our teams, and every team in the league will be fully focused on trying to improve their squad this month as they prepare for the second half of the season.

The wheels are already in motion, with Brentford having already completed the signing of Emiliano Marcondes, while QPR have offloaded Yeni Ngbakoto on a permanent deal to Guingamp, and Sean Goss on loan to Rangers.

There's bound to be a lot more talk before the end of the month, and we'll have the latest scoop from west London as we keep track of all the latest transfer news.