Good morning, everyone!
It was a torrid weekend for our west London teams in the FA Cup, as QPR, Fulham and Brentford were knocked out in the third round, while Chelsea will have to contend with a replay to progress into the next stage.
Our sides faced a real mix of challenges, but with all three being dumped out of the Cup the focus will now turn to the league.
The Championship is the bread and butter for each of our teams, and every team in the league will be fully focused on trying to improve their squad this month as they prepare for the second half of the season.
The wheels are already in motion, with Brentford having already completed the signing of Emiliano Marcondes, while QPR have offloaded Yeni Ngbakoto on a permanent deal to Guingamp, and Sean Goss on loan to Rangers.
There's bound to be a lot more talk before the end of the month, and we'll have the latest scoop from west London as we keep track of all the latest transfer news.
Key Events
The daily Coutinho
Coutinho is expected to undergo a medical at Barcelona today ahead of his move to the Nou Camp.
According to Sky Sports, former club Inter Milan didn’t include a sell-on clause when they sold the midfielder to Liverpool five years ago; d’oh!
Loftus-Cheek 'not for sale'
The signing of Ross Barkley has led to a lot of speculation surrounding Crystal Palace loanee Ruben Loftus-Cheek.
However, according to reports in the Evening Standard, Chelsea will not listen to offers for the England international, saying that the midfielder still features in their long-term plans.
Could Ozil be Manchester-bound?
Manchester United are reportedly keen on making a January move for Mesut Ozil, according to the Daily Mirror.
The German is out of contract in the summer, and with his Arsenal future very much in doubt, The Mirror have suggested that he could be allowed to leave for a feee of £35m.
Good morning!
We may all have the Monday blues after an awful weekend in the FA Cup, but that just gives us more time to talk about transfers, right?
We’ll have all the latest news and gossip from our west London clubs, as well as the biggest transfer news from the world of football as it unfolds!