QPR started 2018 in the best possible fashion by recording a comfortable 5-1 victory over Charlton Athletic at Harlington.

The Hoops named a particularly strong starting XI, boasting eight players who have featured for the first team.

Ian Holloway has shown a real willingness in recent weeks to give the youngsters a chance, and some performances from today's victory may well have just played them into contention for this weekend's crucial trip to face Burton Albion.

But who could be about to appear on the QPR teamsheet at the Pirelli Stadium?

Darnell Furlong

The right back has been something of a forgotten man over recent weeks, with many starting throw his long-term future into doubt.

Furlong certainly answered his critics well an all-round excellent display against the Addicks which saw him defending with real class and composure, while also showing an excellent partnership with Olamide Shodipo on the right flank, which saw the full-back overlapping the winger to cause real problems for Charlton.

Many have called for Pawel Wszolek to be used in a more advanced position, and perhaps Furlong could be the man to allow him to do so.

Ryan Manning

The midfielder looked set to feature in Saturday's FA Cup third round clash, but was overlooked as Ian Holloway selected a more experienced line-up; well he certainly showed what he's capable against the Addicks.

Manning looked a real threat in a deep-lying playmaker role at Harlington, sitting deep and picking out short passes into the attacking third.

The 20-year-old has shown in his senior performances that he's capable of playing in the Championship, and after his statement of intent to fight for his place last week, Ollie should take a look at the midfielder to freshen things up.

Olamide Shodipo

Shodipo has had a frustrating season through injury, but looks back to his best.

The pace and power that he possesses caused allsorts of problems for Charlton, leaving the left-back in his dust as he got in behind him time, and time again; something which the first team is frankly crying out for.

As mentioned before, his partnership with Furlong looked particularly dangerous from attacking viewpoint, the only question mark would be around leaving the team defensively open if they are both attacking the final third.

Bright Osayi-Samuel

The former Blackpool man looked to have forced his way into Ollie's plans over Christmas, before the partnership of Matt Smith and Paul Smyth came to fruition.

The duo didn't quite have the same impact against MK Dons at the weekend, meaning Ollie could do a lot worse than freshening the attacking line out.

What Osayi-Samuel possesses is real athleticism, and after bagging a brace against the Addicks, his confidence will be sky-high going into the weekend and he'll fancy his chances of making the different against Burton.

Aramide Oteh

The forward has been excellent for the under-23s so far this term, and has certainly deserved to have his toe dipped into the first team pool.

He has, however, only been limited to cameo appearances when the team have been chasing the game, and based on his goal-scoring recording for Paul Hall's side, deserves a chance to really show what he can do.

The club needs a natural goal-scorer, and out of every play into the club's ranks, Oteh appears the most likely man to fit that criteria; something which he showcased with a brace against the Addicks.

