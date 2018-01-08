Good afternoon and welcome to the under-23s clash at Harlington.

QPR under23s have named a strong side for this afternoon's visit of Charlton, which includes the likes of Darnell Furlong, Joel Lynch, James Perch, Ryan Manning, Aramide Oteh, Mide Shodipo, Ebere Eze and Bright Osayi-Samuel.

Former Manchester City man Joey Barton slams ex-Stoke City boss Mark Hughes saying he was 'a terrible manager' during time at QPR

Eight of the 11 players starting for Paul Hall's side are deemed to be first team players, and they'll all be looking to impress Ian Holloway ahead of the first team's trip to Burton Albion this weekend.

QPR name for Newcastle and Tottenham men in strong under-23s team to face Charlton

We'll have all the action from the clash at Harlington, and of course you can get involved on social media by Tweeting @QPR_GetWest or @PhilSpenc23.