Good afternoon and welcome to the under-23s clash at Harlington.

QPR under23s have named a strong side for this afternoon's visit of Charlton, which includes the likes of Darnell Furlong, Joel Lynch, James Perch, Ryan Manning, Aramide Oteh, Mide Shodipo, Ebere Eze and Bright Osayi-Samuel.

Eight of the 11 players starting for Paul Hall's side are deemed to be first team players, and they'll all be looking to impress Ian Holloway ahead of the first team's trip to Burton Albion this weekend.

We'll have all the action from the clash at Harlington, and of course you can get involved on social media by Tweeting @QPR_GetWest or @PhilSpenc23.

14:27Phil Spencer

Oteh is replaced by Chay Tilt.

14:21KEY EVENT

GOAL! QPR 4 (Oteh) Charlton 0

Aramide Oteh makes it four with a fine finish!

14:14KEY EVENT

GOAL! QPR 3 (Osayi-Samuel) Charlton 0

Bright Osayi-Samuel gets his second of the game.

14:12Phil Spencer

Oteh’s effort is smothered by the keeper.

14:09Phil Spencer

Second half underway

13:52Phil Spencer

Half-time

QPR hold a 2-0 lead at Harlington.

13:51Phil Spencer

Shodipo breaks with pace down the right and tees up Osayi-Samuel who’s effort is well saved by the keeper.

13:46Phil Spencer

Charlton’s cross is well picked up by Dieng.

13:44KEY EVENT

GOAL! QPR 2 (Oteh) Charlton 0

Oteh gets QPR’s second from Ryan Manning’s pull back.

13:43Phil Spencer

Shodipo goes close to doubling the lead with an effort from range which clips the bar and goes over!

13:43KEY EVENT

GOAL! QPR 1 (Osayi-Samuel) Charlton 0

Bright Osayi-Samuel converts from close range!

13:39Phil Spencer

Jack Williams’ effort is cleared off the line. So close to QPR taking the lead!

13:37Phil Spencer

Aramide Oteh charges down the left but his cross is easily picked up by the keeper.

13:32Phil Spencer

Charlton’s in-swinging corner is headed clear.

13:30Phil Spencer

Osayi-Samuel hits a left-footed effort which is deflected wide; QPR’s first real opportunity.

13:17Phil Spencer

QPR certainly possess a strong line-up, but things haven’t quite clicked into place just yet for Paul Hall’s side.

13:09Phil Spencer

A header from Bowry is saved by Dieng after in in-swinging free-kick.

13:06KEY EVENT

Kick-off

We’re underway at Harlington!

13:04Phil Spencer

Here come the teams...

12:58KEY EVENT

QPR name strong side to face Charlton