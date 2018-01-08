Good afternoon and welcome to the under-23s clash at Harlington.
QPR under23s have named a strong side for this afternoon's visit of Charlton, which includes the likes of Darnell Furlong, Joel Lynch, James Perch, Ryan Manning, Aramide Oteh, Mide Shodipo, Ebere Eze and Bright Osayi-Samuel.
Eight of the 11 players starting for Paul Hall's side are deemed to be first team players, and they'll all be looking to impress Ian Holloway ahead of the first team's trip to Burton Albion this weekend.
We'll have all the action from the clash at Harlington, and of course you can get involved on social media by Tweeting @QPR_GetWest or @PhilSpenc23.
Key Events
Oteh is replaced by Chay Tilt.
GOAL! QPR 4 (Oteh) Charlton 0
Aramide Oteh makes it four with a fine finish!
GOAL! QPR 3 (Osayi-Samuel) Charlton 0
Bright Osayi-Samuel gets his second of the game.
Oteh’s effort is smothered by the keeper.
Second half underway
Half-time
QPR hold a 2-0 lead at Harlington.
Shodipo breaks with pace down the right and tees up Osayi-Samuel who’s effort is well saved by the keeper.
Charlton’s cross is well picked up by Dieng.
GOAL! QPR 2 (Oteh) Charlton 0
Oteh gets QPR’s second from Ryan Manning’s pull back.
Shodipo goes close to doubling the lead with an effort from range which clips the bar and goes over!
GOAL! QPR 1 (Osayi-Samuel) Charlton 0
Bright Osayi-Samuel converts from close range!
Jack Williams’ effort is cleared off the line. So close to QPR taking the lead!
Aramide Oteh charges down the left but his cross is easily picked up by the keeper.
Charlton’s in-swinging corner is headed clear.
Osayi-Samuel hits a left-footed effort which is deflected wide; QPR’s first real opportunity.
QPR certainly possess a strong line-up, but things haven’t quite clicked into place just yet for Paul Hall’s side.
A header from Bowry is saved by Dieng after in in-swinging free-kick.
Kick-off
We’re underway at Harlington!