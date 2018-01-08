The video will start in 8 Cancel

Goalkeeper Matt Ingram has returned after his loan spell.

The stopper spent the first half the season with League One side Northampton Town, where he enjoyed a consistent run of games in the team.

Ingram had orginally agreed to stay at Sixfield for the duration of the season, however QPR have confirmed they exercised a clause allowing the stopper to return from his loan spell early.

The 24-year-old is highly thought of at Loftus Road, and will now challenge Alex Smithies for the number one jersey.

The former Wycombe goalkeeper has made 19 appearances for the Cobblers this season, conceding 29 goals.

