The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

50 Cent has announced details of a 15th anniversary tour for 2018.

The US rapper will celebrate his debut album Get Rich of Die Tryin' with three UK arena shows.

He will perform tracks from the hugely successful breakthrough album at the O2 Arena on September 20. Other dates include Birmingham on September 18 and Manchester on September 21.

Released in 2003 it reached number one on the US Billboard 200, and number two on the UK Albums Chart. It has since been certified four times platinum for selling more than 1.2 million copies in the UK.

The record spawned hits In Da Club and 21 Questions, with the former becoming one of the most recognised rap songs of all time. He went on to be nominated for Best Rap Album at the Grammy Awards for the LP, as well as Best New Artist in the same year.

Find out how to get tickets for 50 Cent's anniversary shows below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Monday April 16.

Is there a presale?

Yes, a Ticketmaster presale takes place from 9am on Friday April 13. You can sign up and buy tickets here.

What are the tour dates?

September 18 - Birmingham Arena

September 20 - London, O2 Arena

September 21 - Manchester Arena

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now!