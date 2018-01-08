Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Paramore are heading back to the UK for an arena tour in 2018.

The upcoming leg will be part of Tour Three and in support of their fifth studio album After Laughter.

They will head to London's O2 Arena on January 12, as well as stopping off in Cardiff, Birmingham, Manchester and Glasgow.

In April the trio, Hayley Williams, Taylor York and returning member Zac Farro released 'Hard Times', the lead single from After Laughter.

It saw a change in musical direction for the punk-rock group as the track had a largely synth-pop sound.

In May the album went on to receive acclaim from critics and fans, and reached the top 10 in the UK and US album charts.

Meanwhile the likes of NME, Noisey and Rolling Stone listed the album as one of the best of 2017 on their year-long lists.

Earlier this year they played intimate shows as part of Tour One which included a sold-out Royal Albert Hall gig.

The show sold out within minutes of being on sale and confirmed their status as one of the biggest bands on the planet.

What are the tour dates?

(Image: GetReading/Pete Bloodworth)

January 11 - Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

January 12 - London, O2 Arena

January 14 - Birmingham, Genting Arena

January 19 - Manchester Arena

January 20 - Glasgow, SSE Hydro

Are tickets still available?

Yes, a limited number of standard tickets are still available across all dates except Cardiff from Ticketmaster here.

Alternatively tickets will also be available from secondary sites including GetMeIn however they will be at higher than face value prices.

Meanwhile Twickets allows customers to sell their tickets at face value or less, but you they are sold quickly, so create an account and set up an alert to your phone and email to get your hands on tickets.

What will the setlist be?

Although we don't know what the Tour Three setlist is just yet, we can get some idea from their most recent leg of their previous tour in Canada, which saw them play the following setlist:

Hard Times Ignorance Still Into You Daydreaming Forgiveness Brick by Boring Brick Playing God That's What You Get I Caught Myself Hate To See Your Heartbreak 26 Told You So Everywhere (Fleetwood Mac cover) Fake Happy Misery Business Ain't It Fun

Encore:

Caught in the Middle Scooby's in the Back Rose-Coloured Boy

What are the stage times?

Check back for a more detailed schedule closer to the show's date, but for now we know the following:

Doors: 6:30pm

Who's the support act?

The group will be supported by American rock group MewithoutYou on Tour Three.

They confirmed the news on Twitter telling fans "We'll be there".

