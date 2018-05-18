The video will start in 8 Cancel

Click to play Tap to play

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Shawn Mendes recently announced details of a headline arena tour for 2019.

The singer-songwriter will stop off in cities across the world which includes seven UK and Ireland dates.

He will perform two shows at London's O2 Arena on April 16-17.

Other dates will be Glasgow, Manchester, Birmingham, Leeds and Dublin.

The tour will be in support of his upcoming third studio album 'Shawn Mendes', which features singles 'In My Blood' and 'Lost in Japan'.

Following a sold-out presale earlier this week, tickets are expected to be in high demand during the general sale.

Find out how to get tickets below.

Where can I buy tickets?

Tickets for all dates will be available from Ticketmaster here or AXS.com here.

Tickets for Leeds and Manchester dates will also be available from eventim.co.uk.

When do tickets go on general sale?

They go on sale at 10am on Friday May 18.

What are the tour dates?

April 6 - Glasgow, SSE Hydro

April 7 - Manchester Arena

April 9 - Birmingham Arena

April 10 - Leeds, First Direct Arena

April 13 - Dublin, 3Arena

April 16 - London, O2 Arena

April 17 - London, O2 Arena

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now!