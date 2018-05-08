The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Shawn Mendes has announced details of a UK arena tour for 2019.

The Canadian singer-songwriter will perform two London shows as part of the tour. He will play the O2 Arena on April 16-17.

Other cities include Leeds, Manchester, Birmingham and Glasgow. He announced each date on the tour via his Instagram stories, with individual posters for each city.

His tour will be in support of his upcoming third studio album 'Shawn Mendes', which is due for release on May 25.

The album features singles In My Blood, Lost In Japan and Youth featuring Khalid. He has also collaborated with Julia Michaels for the LP.

It follows up his debut 'Handwritten' and 'Illuminate', which both reached number one on the US Billboard 200 and his native Canadian Albums Chart.

This summer he will also play a number of festivals including Sziget in Budapest and Fusion in Liverpool.

Find out how to get tickets to the tour below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or AXS.com here.

When do tickets go on sale?

They go on sale at 10am on Friday May 18.

Is there a presale?

Yes, a presale will take place at 10am on Wednesday May 16 for O2 priority customers here.

What are the tour dates?

April 6 - Glasgow, SSE Hydro

April 7 - Manchester Arena

April 9 - Birmingham Arena

April 10 - Leeds, First Direct Arena

April 13 - Dublin, 3Arena

April 16 - London, O2 Arena

April 17 - London, O2 Arena

What's the tracklist?

In My Blood Nervous Lost in Japan Where Were You in the Morning? Like to Be You (featuring Julia Michaels) Fallin' All in You Particular Taste Why Because I Had You Queen Youth (featuring Khalid) Mutual Perfectly Wrong When You're Ready

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.