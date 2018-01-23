Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Catfish and the Bottlemen have announced details of a huge Victoria Park show for summer 2018.

The band will play one of their biggest headline dates on Friday June 1. It is part of the brand new ten-day All Points East Festival.

Support will come from the likes of Blossoms, The Hunna, Frank Carter & the Rattlesnakes, The Neighbourhood and The Amazons.

Since bursting into the public consciousness with their debut platinum album The Balcony, Catfish and the Bottlemen have grown to become the UK's biggest guitar band to break through this decade. Their sophomore effort The Ride topped the UK Album Chart and saw them step up to arena status.

All Points East Festival kicks off on May 25 with a three day festival featuring The xx , Bjork and LCD Soundsystem , as well as Lorde, Sampha and Beck.

It then runs throughout the week and into the following weekend which sees a headline set from The National on June 2 and Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds on June 3.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or AXS.com here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday January 26.

Is there a presale?

Yes, a presale takes place at 9am on Thursday January 25 for Ticketmaster account holders, it's free to sign up and you'll be emailed a link to the presale.

How much are they?

Tickets are priced between £67.20-£100.20.

