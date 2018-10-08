The video will start in 8 Cancel

Mumford & Sons recently announced details of headline UK tour.

The group are back with their fourth studio album Delta and a nine-date arena tour in support of it.

They'll perform at London's O2 Arena on November 29 as part of the run.

Due for release on November 16, the album features lead single Guiding Light and marks their first in three years.

Their upcoming tour sees them play more than 60 dates across the globe including Birmingham, Manchester, Cardiff, Leeds and Liverpool.

Fans who want to get tickets early can find out how to access the presale below.

Plus we've got all the info on the seating plan, ticket prices and more.

How do I buy presale tickets?

An O2 priority sale takes place from 8:30am on Tuesday October 9. To access this sale sign into your account using your O2 number at priority.o2.co.uk/tickets.

Fans who pre-ordered their album Delta will also be able to access an exclusive presale tomorrow (October 9) for all tour dates. If you purchased the album you'll receive a code in your inbox.

What's the O2 Arena seating plan?

Here's the standard seating plan for the O2 Arena, which includes two tiers of seats and a general admission standing area.

However the standing area is expected to look a little different due to the new stage design the group are using. But this should give fans an idea of what seated tickets they would want to purchase.

How much are tickets?

They're priced at £42.25 / £53.25 / £64.25 plus booking fees.

What if I miss out on presale tickets?

If you don't manage to get presale tickets then you can buy them in the general sale which takes place at 9am on Friday October 12.

They'll be available from:

What are the tour dates?

November 21 - Manchester Arena

November 23 - Birmingham, Genting Arena

November 24 - Sheffield, FlyDSA Arena

November 25 - Newcastle, Metro Radio Arena

November 27 - Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

November 28 - Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

November 29 - London, O2 Arena

December 1 - Leeds, First Direct Arena

December 2 - Liverpool, Echo Arena

