Mumford & Sons have announced details of a headline UK arena tour.

The group are playing at London's O2 Arena on November 29.

It'll be in support of their upcoming fourth studio album Delta.

Due for release on November 16 it features lead single Guiding Light.

The group teamed up with producer Paul Epworth on the album and will kick off a 60-date world tour this November.

It marks their first album in three years and follows up their number one LPs Babel and Wilder Mind, as well as million-selling debut Sigh No More.

Since their breakthrough the band have headlined Glastonbury Festival, won two Grammy and BRIT Awards and achieved three platinum certified albums.

The band will also head to Nottingham, Birmingham and Manchester on the tour.

They'll be joined by singer-songwriter Maggie Rogers on the run.

Find out all the ticket details below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from See Tickets here or AXS.com here .

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale at 9am on Friday October 12.

What are the tour dates?

November 21 - Manchester Arena

November 23 - Birmingham, Genting Arena

November 24 - Sheffield, FlyDSA Arena

November 25 - Newcastle, Metro Radio Arena

November 27 - Nottingham, Motorpoint Arena

November 28 - Cardiff, Motorpoint Arena

November 29 - London, O2 Arena

December 1 - Leeds, First Direct Arena

December 2 - Liverpool, Echo Arena

