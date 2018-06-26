The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Childish Gambino will play his only headline UK show of 2018 in London.

Following his Lovebox Festival set this summer he'll headline the O2 Arena on November 4.

The 20,000 capacity venue is one of the biggest in the country but tickets are expected to be in high demand for his This Is America Tour.

So if you're panicking when you successfully secure tickets in your basket but don't whether you'll have a good spot you can check out the seating plan ahead of time.

Find out below the O2 Arena seating plan, how to get tickets and more.

What's the O2 Arena seating plan?

This is the standard seating plan for the O2 Arena with a general admission standing area on the floor, and two tiers of seated tickets.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or AXS.com here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on general sale at 9am on Friday June 29.

How much are tickets?

They're priced at £58.25, plus a booking fee.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now!