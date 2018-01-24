Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Earlier this week All Points East Festival announced its final headliner for the 10-day London event.

Catfish and the Bottlemen will at Victoria Park on Friday June 1 marking their biggest headline show to date. It is part of an all-new festival which takes place in May and June.

They will be supported by Blossoms, The Hunna, Frank Carter & the Rattlesnakes, The Neighbourhood and The Amazons.

Van McCann from Catfish and the Bottlemen says: "This is gonna be a massive night! Doesn't get much better than 40,000 people outdoors screaming every word you've written back at you! That'll do us nicely!"

All Points East Festival kicks off on May 25 with a three day festival featuring The xx , Bjork and LCD Soundsystem , as well as Lorde, Sampha and Beck.

It then runs throughout the week and into the following weekend which sees a headline set from The National on June 2 and Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds on June 3.

Where can I buy presale tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here.

When are presale tickets available?

They go on sale at 9am on Thursday, January 25.

How do I access the presale?

Sign up to Ticketmaster for free here, you'll be then sent an email with a link to go through to the Catfish and the Bottlemen event page where you can purchase tickets ahead of the general sale.

How much are tickets?

They're priced between £39.95-£100.20, plus a booking fee.

When is the general sale?

The general sale will take place from 9am on Friday, January 26.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.