A brand new festival All Points East is coming to Victoria Park for ten days in summer 2018.

The inaugural event will take place in London from May 25 - June 3.

Kicking off on May bank holiday weekend there will be a three day festival which includes headliners The xx, Bjork and LCD Soundsystem.

The festival will culminate the following weekend with three stand alone headline shows including Catfish and the Bottlemen on June 1, The National on June 2 and Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds on June 3.

Meanwhile the week in between will see a four-day community focused event with an entertainment programme of comedy, food, outdoor cinema and more.

Organisers AEG and Goldenvoice beat out competition from previous Victoria Park events Lovebox and Field Day to exclusively hold the festival at the park.

The National will perform their biggest headline show to date at the event saying: "After a thrilling four sold out shows at the Eventim Apollo in September, we are excited to take over Victoria Park next summer.

"We are already thinking about ways to make this more than just a show."

The xx meanwhile will return for another huge live moment, after breaking records by selling out seven nights at the O2 Brixton Academy.

Bjork's headline set is part of her Utopia Tour in support of her critically acclaimed ninth studio album released in late 2017, and LCD Soundsystem will headline their biggest show to date at Victoria Park.

Further artists are expected to be announced in the coming months and ahead of the event in May 2018.

Who's on the lineup?

Friday May 25 - LCD Soundsystem / Yeah Yeah Yeahs / Phoenix / Glass Animals / Richie Hawtin / Dixon / Nick Murphy fka Chet Faker / Chromeo / Young Fathers / George FitzGerald / Hercules & Love Affair / Roman Flugel / DJ Tennis / Gerd Janson / Superorganism / Hookworms / Oscar and the Wolf / Confidence Man / Eclair Fifi / Fort Romeau / Knox Fortune / Lo Moon/ more tbc

Saturday May 26 - The xx / Lorde / Justice / Sampha / Popcaan / Lykke Li / BADBADNOTGOOD / Rhye / Stefflon Don / Rex Orange County / Omar-S / Hunee / Sevdaliza / DJ Richard / Call Super / Shanti Celeste / DJ Python / Kojey Radical / Beatrice Dillon / more tbc

Sunday May 27 - Bjork / Beck / Father John Misty / Friendly Fires / Tom Misch / Flying Lotus 3D / The Black Madonna / Django Django / Mashrou’ Leila / Sylvan Esso / Khruangbin / Alexis Taylor / Yellow Days / Mr G Live / Agoria Live / Allie X / Byron The Aquarius / Dan Beaumont / more tbc

Friday June 1 - Catfish and the Bottlemen / Blossoms / The Hunna / Frank Carter & the Rattlesnakes / The Neighbourhood / The Amazons / more tbc

Saturday June 2 - The National / The War On Drugs / Future Islands / Warpaint / Cat Power / Public Service Broadcasting / Broken Social Scene / Spoon / Amber Run / This Is The Kit / The Districts / Rostam / more tbc

Sunday June 3 - Nick Cave and the Bad Seeds / Patti Smith / St Vincent / Courtney Barnett / more tbc

Where can I buy tickets?

Bjork tickets will be available from AXS.com and Ticketmaster here.

LCD Soundsystem tickets will be available from AXS.com and Ticketmaster here.

The xx tickets will be available from AXS.com or Ticketmaster here.

Catfish and the Bottlemen tickets will be available from Ticketmaster here or AXS.com here.

The National tickets will be available from AXS.com and Ticketmaster here.

Nick Cave tickets will be available from Ticketmaster here or AXS.com here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets for All Points East are now on sale.

How much are they?

For APE Presents The National and guests tickets will cost £67.20-£100.20.

Meanwhile All Points East Festival day tickets are £67.20- £100.20, two day admission tickets are £114.95, three day tickets are £169.95.

