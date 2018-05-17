The video will start in 8 Cancel

BTS recently announced details of a huge world arena tour for 2018.

Fans of the group have been highly anticipating the tickets going on sale which is June 1, but they've now revealed the prices.

The South Korean boyband will play two London O2 Arena shows as part of the tour.

They will head to London for their only UK dates on October 9 and 10.

It will be in support of their upcoming third studio album Love Yourself: Tears. It's due for release on May 18 and follows up their worldwide success Wings.

Find out below how much tickets are, how to buy them and more.

How much are tickets?

VIP £220 | £160 | £125 | £90 | £62.50 + fees

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or AXS.com here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday June 1.

What are the tour dates?

October 9 - London, O2 Arena

October 10 - London, O2 Arena

October 13 - Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome

October 16 - Berlin, Mercedes Benz Arena

October 17 - Berlin, Mercedes Benz Arena

October 19 - Paris, AccorHotels Arena

October 20 - Paris, AccorHotels Arena

