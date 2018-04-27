The video will start in 8 Cancel

BTS have announced details of a huge European arena tour for 2018.

The South Korean boyband will play two London O2 Arena shows as part of the tour.

They will head to London for their only UK dates on October 9 and 10.

It will be in support of their upcoming third studio album Love Yourself: Tears. It's due for release on May 18 and follows up their worldwide success Wings.

Later this year they will confirm their worldwide pop icon status with a performance at the Billboard Music Awards.

Their upcoming live dates will mark their biggest European headline shows to date and are expected to be in high demand.

Find out how to get tickets below.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or AXS.com here.

When do they go on sale?

Tickets go on sale at 9am on Friday June 1.

What are the tour dates?

October 9 - London, O2 Arena

October 10 - London, O2 Arena

October 13 - Amsterdam, Ziggo Dome

October 16 - Berlin, Mercedes Benz Arena

October 17 - Berlin, Mercedes Benz Arena

October 19 - Paris, AccorHotels Arena

October 20 - Paris, AccorHotels Arena

