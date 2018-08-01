The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Fans of singer Hayley Kiyoko have been left disappointed after presale tickets for her UK tour sold out in minutes.

This morning (August 1) fans struggled to log on to the tour's presale, only to find them immediately on resale sites for seven times the original price.

The likes of StubHub.co.uk and Viagogo are listing tickets for her O2 Islington Academy show at £149, a huge hike from their original price of £21.25.

She's playing two intimate gigs later this year in Manchester and London on October 24 and 26, but demand for tickets has already been high.

A number of fans were upset after Ticketmaster changed the on sale time for the Manchester date from 9am to 10am.

But when fans logged on at 10am tickets were immediately gone.

Some fans noted that the time then changed BACK to 9am without any notification.

This fan was left "gutted" after the time was pushed back last minute.

Twitter user @kalpeshrana says the presale setup was "shambolic".

Meanwhile @Ayeshamillward was confused by the constant time changes.

One fan tweeted their distress at not getting tickets, and also said: "Your tickets to manchester are now getting sold on 3rd party sites and they are selling for over £100 so most people didn't get tickets including me."

Meanwhile some fans have tweeted the singer asking her to upgrade the venues to larger capacity, as the Islington Academy can only hold 800 guests - so watch this space.

If you missed out on presale tickets find out below how to get your hands on one in the general sale.

How to get tickets

Tickets go on general sale at 9am on Friday August 3.

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or See Tickets here.

How much are tickets?

They're priced at £17.30 for the Manchester date and £21.25 for the London date.

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .