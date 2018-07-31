Hayley Kiyoko recently announced details of a headline UK and European tour.
The singer will headline London's 800-capacity venue the O2 Islington Academy.
She'll play here on October 26 as part of the Expectations Tour.
The run of shows also sees her head to Manchester as well as Paris, Amsterdam and Berlin.
This marks the first time she's ever toured outside of the US, so demand is expected to be high for tickets at the intimate venues.
Find out below how to get tickets in the presales taking place across this week.
Fan club presale
- Sign up on her official site here by 4pm today (July 31)
- You'll be emailed a code to access the presale
- The presale takes place at 9am on Wednesday August 1
- Use your code to buy tickets from ticketweb.co.uk
O2 priority
- This is available to O2 mobile users
- Go to priority.o2.co.uk/tickets and log in or sign up
- Head to the Hayley Kiyoko page from 9am on Wednesday August 1
- Select your preferred dates and purchase tickets
Live Nation presale
- This is available to Live Nation account holders
- It's completely free to sign up at www.livenation.co.uk/login
- The presale takes place at 9am on Thursday August 2 at www.livenation.co.uk/artist/hayley-kiyoko-tickets
How much are tickets?
They're priced at £17.30 for the Manchester date and £21.25 for the London date.
Tour dates
Tickets go on general sale at 9am on Friday August 3. They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or See Tickets here.
October 24 - Manchester Academy
October 26 - London, O2 Islington Academy
