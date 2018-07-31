The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe See our privacy notice Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Hayley Kiyoko recently announced details of a headline UK and European tour.

The singer will headline London's 800-capacity venue the O2 Islington Academy.

She'll play here on October 26 as part of the Expectations Tour.

The run of shows also sees her head to Manchester as well as Paris, Amsterdam and Berlin.

This marks the first time she's ever toured outside of the US, so demand is expected to be high for tickets at the intimate venues.

Find out below how to get tickets in the presales taking place across this week.

Fan club presale

Sign up on her official site here by 4pm today (July 31)

You'll be emailed a code to access the presale

The presale takes place at 9am on Wednesday August 1

Use your code to buy tickets from ticketweb.co.uk

O2 priority

This is available to O2 mobile users

Go to priority.o2.co.uk/tickets and log in or sign up

Head to the Hayley Kiyoko page from 9am on Wednesday August 1

Select your preferred dates and purchase tickets

Live Nation presale

This is available to Live Nation account holders

It's completely free to sign up at www.livenation.co.uk/login

The presale takes place at 9am on Thursday August 2 at www.livenation.co.uk/artist/hayley-kiyoko-tickets

How much are tickets?

They're priced at £17.30 for the Manchester date and £21.25 for the London date.

Tour dates

Tickets go on general sale at 9am on Friday August 3. They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or See Tickets here.

October 24 - Manchester Academy

October 26 - London, O2 Islington Academy

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can set up your app to see all the latest news and events from your area, plus receive push notifications for breaking news.

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android .