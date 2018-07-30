The video will start in 8 Cancel

Hayley Kiyoko has announced details of a headline London show for 2018.

The singer is bringing her Expectations Tour to the O2 Islington Academy on October 26.

She revealed the news on social media, telling her followers: "Remember when it took me 13 years to go on tour over there. Well I have some news.

"Here I come after 13 years". She'll also head to Manchester on October 24 and visit cities including Paris and Berlin for the first time ever.

The tour will be in support of her acclaimed debut album entitled Expectations. Released back in March it features singles Feelings, Sleepover and What I Need with Kehlani.

It followed up her three EPs, two of which were self-released before she signed with major label Atlantic.

Earlier this month she joined Taylor Swift on her Reputation Stadium Tour to perform a duet of her track Curious.

The highly anticipated headline dates are expected to be in high demand when tickets go on sale

Find out below all you need to know to get one.

Where can I buy tickets?

They'll be available from Ticketmaster here or See Tickets here.

When do they go on sale?

The singer announced that full details will be revealed tomorrow morning (July 31).

What are the tour dates?

October 24 - Manchester Academy

October 26 - London, O2 Islington Academy

