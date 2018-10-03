The video will start in 8 Cancel

BTS are bringing their Love Yourself World Tour to the UK this month.

On October 9-10 the world's biggest boy band will headline two nights at the O2 Arena.

It marks their only UK dates as part of the world tour, which will see them play to 40,000 very excited fans across both nights.

They're also heading to the likes of France, Germany and the Netherlands on the European leg of the tour.

The tour is in support of their number one selling album Love Yourself: Tear.

Released in May it marked their third Korean studio album, but sixth overall and featured lead single Fake Love.

(Image: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

It became the first K-pop album to reach the top spot on the US Billboard 200, selling more than 135,000 copies.

The group also made a huge international debut performance at the Billboard Music Awards in May as the first Korean artists to ever play at the ceremony.

Find out below how to still get tickets, seating plan and setlist info.

Are tickets still available?

When tickets were released earlier this year on Ticketmaster, they sold out instantly due to huge demand.

Fans can still potentially catch their favourite group by buying secondary tickets. The most trusted website is Twickets which only allows ticket holders to sell their tickets at face value price or less. However due to demand they are likely to go quickly. You can set up and alert on your phone which will notify you when tickets are available.

Alternatively some tickets are available through secondary resale sites including GetMeIn at hiked prices, starting from £275.

What's the setlist?

(Image: Kevin Winter/Getty Images)

According to setlist.fm they played the following set at their recent shows in New Jersey.

IDOL Save ME I'm Fine Magic Shop Trivia: Just Dance (Jhope Solo) Euphoria (Jungkook Solo) I Need U RUN Serendipity (Jimin Solo) Trivia: Love (RM Solo) DNA Medley: Boyz with Fun / Fire / Bapsae / Dope Airplane pt.2 Singularity (V Solo) FAKE LOVE (Rock Version) Trivia: Seesaw (Suga Solo) Epiphany (Jin Solo) The Truth Untold Outro: Tear MIC Drop

Encore:

So What Anpanman Answer: Love Myself

What are the stage times?

Currently the arena has not released the schedule for BTS but we will update as soon as the information is released.

Doors: 5pm

BTS: TBC

What's the seating plan?

(Image: Ticketmaster)

The seating plan for BTS at the O2 Arena includes two tiers of seating, a general admission floor standing area and two VIP standing sections.

