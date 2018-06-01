The video will start in 8 Cancel

Tickets for South Korean superstars BTS sold out in minutes for their two London O2 Arena shows.

The band is heading to the O2 for the London leg of their world tour but fans were left disappointed after tickets sold out in minutes for the over-subscribed show.

The tour will be in support of their upcoming third studio album Love Yourself: Tears. It reached number one on the US Billboard 200 album chart, becoming the first K-pop album to do so and the top 10 in the UK.

Can you still get tickets?

Tickets were originally sold on www.ticketmaster.co.uk and www.axs.com but both websites are now showing the dates as sold out.

Unfortunately, fans are now left scrambling for tickets on resale websites. Stubhub is listing tickets from £460 for the first London date and £495 for the second, just minutes after they sold out.

Viagogo also has tickets listed by resellers with prices as high as £350 for a single ticket.

The high prices have left many fans furious:

However, often ticket sites will list more tickets after the original sale, leaving fans with some hope of avoiding the resale prices.

What are the tour dates?

October 9 - London, O2 Arena

October 10 - London, O2 Arena

