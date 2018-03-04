The video will start in 8 Cancel

I am a sucker for afternoon tea , I mean who isn't?

An array of elegant finger sandwiches, a layer of warm fluffy scones and a tier of decadent pastries are an irresistible treat.

When I went to try the vegan afternoon tea at La Suite West in Kensington , I admit I was slightly apprehensive but intrigued at the same time.

With so many restaurants now adapting to various nutritional needs, may it be gluten, nut or dairy free, I don't know why I had reservations, but sometimes you can't help yourself when you are faced with something, well, different.

But I certainly needn't worried when our beautiful platter of sweet and savoury delights arrived before us.

Served in the hotel's intimate restaurant in Inverness Terrace, the tables were a little close together for my liking, but nevertheless once we were deep into our sandwiches I forgot about the other diners around us.

I have to say I did miss my beloved smoked salmon and cream cheese combo and classic egg mayo and cress, however I was pleasantly surprised with the plant-based alternatives, especially the mushroom and sliced vegan cheese.

The bread was delicate and soft and the filling was generous and moist.

The scones were a big hit too. Fluffy and warm with a sugary powder topping, I enjoyed smothering them with coconut 'clotted cream' and fresh sliced strawberries.

After devouring the two loaded scones, I moved onto the cakes and boy were they rich and indulgent.

I cannot recall the exact flavours, but one of them was a glorious caramel cheesecake and another was a thick chocolate brownie of some kind.

Served with a pot of tea or a coffee (no free refills unfortunately) I was absolutely full to the brim with comforting carbs and pleased I was staying in one of the suites for the night so I could put my head (and food baby) down to rest before we explored the city.

La Suite West's quintessentially contemporary alternative to the Great British tradition, was a theme which continued in the rest of the hotel, including the trendy room we stayed in.

Swaths of black and white follow guests inside each room, where the design incorporates an infusion of Asian details, such as the thick, dark wooden shutters adding depth and a touch of Zen to the hotel’s design.

Junior suites are the most spacious of rooms available with a large sofa and dining table area, striking four-poster bed with hidden television and the most gorgeous marble bathrooms with heated floor.

Being so convenient to the Tube, we did hear the train fly past, but the super luxurious linen and feather pillows ensured we had a good night's sleep.

The delightful breakfast spread of fresh bread and cereals, alongside a cooked-to-order hot menu the following morning, geared us up for day of roaming around Hyde Park - literally a stone throw away from the hotel.

La Suite West appeals to everyone with its pretty, perhaps feminine tree lined entrance and trendy, bold, masculine interior.

Expect elegance yet modern flare at this minimalist, four star boutique hotel and a vegan menu you just need to get your teeth stuck into.

The vegan afternoon tea menu:

Finger sandwiches with the following fillings:

Falafel, spring onion, chilli sauce and lettuce

Vegan sliced cheese and caramelised red onion

Roast mixed pepper, roast aubergine with pesto sauce

Sliced cucumber and cashew nut butter

Mushroom and sliced vegan cheese

Warm homemade scones served with fresh strawberries and whipped coconut cream

Chef’s selection of cakes and desserts

Your choice of tea or coffee

Laura's visit was provided by La Suite West.

How to book a table or room at La Suite West: Address: Inverness Terrace, Kensington, London W2 3JN Telephone: 020 7313 8484 Website: lasuitewest.com Nearest tube stations: Bayswater (30 seconds walk away) and Queensway (2 minute walk away) Vegan afternoon tea price: £29 per person including a glass of non-alcoholic passion fruit and almond vanilla lychee fizz Vegan afternoon tea serving times: Sun-Fri 12pm-5pm and Sat 12pm-6pm Room rates: Prices start from £119 per room and includes breakfast

