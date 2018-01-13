The video will start in 8 Cancel

Enter a whole new world of magic and treasures where the Genie keeps his uttermost edible delights...

That's right, a Genie's Cave afternoon tea is now available in London.

Open for a limited time only, Disney fans can indulge in a spread of delicious delights at Cutter and Squidge café in Soho.

Afternoon tea guests will arrive through a glowing magic lamp entrance off Brewer Street to unveil layers of savoury and sweet all-natural gems.

Within the decadent cave, cascades of gold coins adorn the walls while rich purple and warm gold materials hang from the ceiling.

Afternoon tea is served from a golden table set with beautiful golden tea lamps, serving dishes and cutlery.

Ornate cushions and a glittering dark floor complete the magical atmosphere.

All guests will begin their experience with A Genie’s Welcome - a raspberry and pomegranate meringue amuse bouche that encases a delectable surprise - break the meringue to release the genie.

Other delights include magic carpet cookies dusted with cocoa, peanut butter flavoured hidden gem macarons with a red jelly centre and a ruby dream cake; a vanilla sponge cake filled with strawberry filling, orange glaze and topped with Abu’s favourite: a strawberry jelly ruby.

Cutter and Squidge’s trademark Biskie (biscuit, cookie and cake combo filled with buttercream) has been transformed into a golden treasure Biskie, a double chocolate delight decorated with a filled pearl and covered in 24-carat gold.

Served until March 31, the Genie's afternoon tea is a delightful experience for all senses and all guests will be gifted with precious treasure from the Genie cave to take home.

The afternoon tea menu:

A Genie’s Welcome

Raspberry, pomegranate, pashmak (Iranian candy floss) meringue

Selection of Finger Sandwiches

Cucumber and fresh mint, cheese and tomato jam and coronation chicken

Savoury Wishes

Dessert rose tart with thinly sliced roasted vegetables

Savoury scone swirls with roasted peppers and feta cheese

Golden cheese clouds

Sweet Wishes

Raspberry and rose tart sprinkled with pistachio emeralds

Peanut butter macaron with a raspberry jelly centre

Magic carpet cookies

Ruby Dream Cake

Vanilla sponge, strawberry filling, orange glaze and Abu’s favourite: a strawberry jelly ruby

Golden Treasure Biskie

Chocolate biskie with a filled pearl, covered in 24-carat gold

When is it available?

Until March 31, 2018.

Last sitting at 5pm.

How much does it cost?

£29.50 per person, £34.50 with a glass of bubbly and £14.50 for children under 10.

Vegetarian and wheat-free options are available.

Where is it?

Address: Cutter and Squidge, Brewer street, Soho, London, W1F 0SJ

Nearest tubes: Oxford Circus, Piccadilly Circus, Leicester Square

Opening hours:

Monday-Thursday from 9.30am-8pm

Friday from 9.30am-9pm

Saturday from 11am-9pm

Sunday from 11am-8pm

Bank Holidays from 11am-7pm

How do I book a table?

Book online at cutterandsquidge.com

Or call Cutter and Squidge on 0207 734 2540.