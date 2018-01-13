Enter a whole new world of magic and treasures where the Genie keeps his uttermost edible delights...
That's right, a Genie's Cave afternoon tea is now available in London.
Open for a limited time only, Disney fans can indulge in a spread of delicious delights at Cutter and Squidge café in Soho.
Afternoon tea guests will arrive through a glowing magic lamp entrance off Brewer Street to unveil layers of savoury and sweet all-natural gems.
Within the decadent cave, cascades of gold coins adorn the walls while rich purple and warm gold materials hang from the ceiling.
Afternoon tea is served from a golden table set with beautiful golden tea lamps, serving dishes and cutlery.
Ornate cushions and a glittering dark floor complete the magical atmosphere.
All guests will begin their experience with A Genie’s Welcome - a raspberry and pomegranate meringue amuse bouche that encases a delectable surprise - break the meringue to release the genie.
Other delights include magic carpet cookies dusted with cocoa, peanut butter flavoured hidden gem macarons with a red jelly centre and a ruby dream cake; a vanilla sponge cake filled with strawberry filling, orange glaze and topped with Abu’s favourite: a strawberry jelly ruby.
Cutter and Squidge’s trademark Biskie (biscuit, cookie and cake combo filled with buttercream) has been transformed into a golden treasure Biskie, a double chocolate delight decorated with a filled pearl and covered in 24-carat gold.
Served until March 31, the Genie's afternoon tea is a delightful experience for all senses and all guests will be gifted with precious treasure from the Genie cave to take home.
The afternoon tea menu:
A Genie’s Welcome
Raspberry, pomegranate, pashmak (Iranian candy floss) meringue
Selection of Finger Sandwiches
Cucumber and fresh mint, cheese and tomato jam and coronation chicken
Savoury Wishes
Dessert rose tart with thinly sliced roasted vegetables
Savoury scone swirls with roasted peppers and feta cheese
Golden cheese clouds
Sweet Wishes
Raspberry and rose tart sprinkled with pistachio emeralds
Peanut butter macaron with a raspberry jelly centre
Magic carpet cookies
Ruby Dream Cake
Vanilla sponge, strawberry filling, orange glaze and Abu’s favourite: a strawberry jelly ruby
Golden Treasure Biskie
Chocolate biskie with a filled pearl, covered in 24-carat gold
When is it available?
Until March 31, 2018.
Last sitting at 5pm.
How much does it cost?
£29.50 per person, £34.50 with a glass of bubbly and £14.50 for children under 10.
Vegetarian and wheat-free options are available.
Where is it?
Address: Cutter and Squidge, Brewer street, Soho, London, W1F 0SJ
Nearest tubes: Oxford Circus, Piccadilly Circus, Leicester Square
Opening hours:
Monday-Thursday from 9.30am-8pm
Friday from 9.30am-9pm
Saturday from 11am-9pm
Sunday from 11am-8pm
Bank Holidays from 11am-7pm
How do I book a table?
Book online at cutterandsquidge.com
Or call Cutter and Squidge on 0207 734 2540.