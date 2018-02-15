The video will start in 8 Cancel

To celebrate the royal wedding of Prince Harry and Meghan this May, five-star boutique hotel The Arch London has created a lavish Royal Wedding package.

The luxury Marylebone venue is offering the ultimate romantic getaway so guests can celebrate the big day in style and be treated like royalty.

The package includes a two night stay in an extravagant two-bedroom suite with a large entertainment lounge and private courtyard or kitchenette.

During their stay, guests will be treated to a Best of British three-course dinner in the hotel’s stylish restaurant Hunter 486.

The following morning guests will receive the ultimate royal treatment whilst indulging in a luxurious Champagne breakfast.

This will be followed by a quintessential royal afternoon tea for a truly British experience.

The exclusive package includes a tour of Windsor Castle which is the venue for the royal nuptials and home to The Queen, boasting more than 900 years of royal history.

The package also includes a £100 Fortnum & Mason shopping voucher for a truly exquisite shopping spree.

When is the royal wedding?

May 19, 2018

How much does it cost?

The Royal Wedding package costs £3,900 per room for a two-night stay based on two people sharing.

It is available exclusively throughout May 2018.

What's included:

Two bedroom suite

Three-course meal

Champagne breakfast

Royal afternoon tea

Tour of Windsor Castle

£100 Fortnum & Mason shopping voucher

How to book a room at The Arch London: To make a reservation call 0207 724 4700 or email reservations@thearchlondon.com Alterntaively, book online at thearchlondon.com

Where is The Arch London?

You will find it in Marylebone across the road from Queen Madge’s London pad.

The hotel is tucked away on a calm residential street a stone’s throw from the city bustle of the West End, Bond Street and Hyde Park and spans seven Grade II listed Georgian townhouses and two mews homes.