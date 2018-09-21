The video will start in 8 Cancel

Just round the corner from Ikea and a stone's throw from the regularly gridlocked North Circular is not the sort of place you would expect to find one of London's most beautiful biuldings.

But that's exactly where you will discover a stunning temple which might leave you feeling like you have been transported to India.

This is the beautiful and awe-inspiring BAPS Shri Swaminarayan Mandir – Europe’s first traditional Hindu temple and a masterpiece of exquisite Indian craftsmanship.

If you’re Hindu yourself, you may well be familiar with it but you don’t have to be Hindu to go inside and discover its beauty for yourself.

Often known as Neasden Temple, it is free for the public to visit every day and you can take audio tours or arrange for a guided tour.

This weekend (Saturday, September 22 and Sunday, September 23) the temple is running free in-depth guided tours, as part of Open House London weekend.

They will run every hour on the hour from 10am to 4pm.

There is a free exhibition, too.

The Mandir is regarded as a masterpiece of traditional Hindu design and exquisite workmanship.

It was built using 5,000 tonnes of Italian and Indian marble and the finest Bulgarian limestone and was hand-carved in India before being assembled in London.

But while it takes its inspiration from tradition, the building is actually only 23 years old. Building work began in December 1993 and it was consecrated in August 1995.

Both a labour of love and a work of art inside and out, its structural features such as columns and beams are carved with traditional Hindu motifs of auspiciousness, peace and piety.

Visitors are greeted at the ornate front porch with delicate dancing figures around the columns with flowers, incense and music.

Limestone on the outside is worked into a frieze of patterned carvings.

Each spire is crowned by the kalash, a set of gilded urns of descending size.

Inside on the upper floor, the marble of the Great Hall, or nave, is covered with carvings.

At its heart is a spectacular dome ten metres high and 8.5 metres across, with symbolic carvings.

On the lower floor is a permanent exhibition which gives an insight into Hinduism and includes a short documentary about the Mandir.

Want to visit?

Where it is: 105-119 Brentfield Road, Neasden, NW10 8LD

Opening days for Open House London: Saturday, September 22 and Sunday September 23

Times: 10am-5pm, with guided half hour tours on the hour, the last one being 4pm; the temple is usually open 9am-6pm daily

Entry price: Free

You can find out more at: www.londonmandir.baps.org and www.openhouselondon.open-city.org.uk/listings/1645

What is Open House London?

Open House London is the world’s largest architecture festival, giving free public access to more than 800 buildings, with walks, talks and tours over one weekend in September each year.

This year it takes place on Saturday, September 22 and Sunday, September 23.

How much does it cost for visitors?

All the buildings, walks, talks and tours are FREE but you can make a donation if you wish.

Other buildings open as part of Open House London 2018

Manor Farm Site, Ruislip

This is the oldest heritage site in the borough of Hillingdon and has been occupied since the 11th century.

There is a 16th century manor farm house, a grade II listed 13th century Great Barn, which is the largest in the country, and a 16th century Little Barn, which is now a library.

Open: The Great Barn, Manor House and Pram Shed are open on Saturday and Sunday, 10am-5pm. The grounds and visitor centre are usually open between March and October.

Where it is: Bury Street, Ruislip.

Eastcote House Gardens

Restored 17th century stables, and 18th century dovecote and a large walled garden are set within the parkland of the former Eastcote House, which was demolished in 1964.

Open: The dovecote will be open on Sunday from 10am-5pm with talks at noon and 3pm. There is also a Classic Car Rally with events from 11am-4pm. The gardens are otherwise open every day.

Where it is: High Road, Eastcote, HA5 2FE.

Swakeleys Estate, Ickenham

This important house in Ickenham which was built in the 1630s is an outstanding example of Jacobean architecture.

Open: Saturday, 10am-4pm.

Where it is: Swakeleys Road, Ickenham (access from Milton Road), UB10 8LD.

Ealing Town Hall, Nelson Room Council Chamber and Mayor’s Office

See inside this recently restored late Victorian Gothic town hall.

Open: Saturday, 11am-4pm.

Where it is: New Broad Way, Ealing, W5 2BY

Ealing Abbey Church of St Benedict, Ealing

Ealing Abbey is a Benedictine monastery and work began on building it in 1897.

Open: Sunday 1-5pm with tours on the hour starting at 1pm.

Where it is: Charlbury Grove, Ealing, W5 2DY

Walk: Behind the Location, Ealing

A walking tour of Victorian streets where you will learn how they were used as a backdrop for various films, music videos and TV shows.

When: Saturday at 11am, noon and 1pm, maximum 12 people.

Meet at: The Collective, NW10 6FF

Harrow School: Old Schools, Forth Form Room and Old Speech Room Gallery, Harrow on the Hill

(Image: Kat Clementine)

You can see inside a 17th century schoolroom, said to be the best preserved in the country and a purpose-built room intended for the teaching of public speaking.

Open: Sunday 2-5pm, tours every 30 minutes.

Where it is: Church Hill, Harrow on the Hill, HA1 3HP

St Panteleimon Greek Orthodox Church, Harrow

The church was built in a traditional style with a dome and cross shape while still meeting today’s building regulations.

Open: Saturday, 10am-5pm, also open free of charge on other days.

Where it is: 660 Kenton Road, Harrow, HA3 9QN

Pinner House, Pinner

The Grade II* listed early Georgian house was the former rectory of the vicar of Harrow and Nell Gwynne’s daughter by Charles II.

Open: Saturday, 10am-4pm.

Where it is: Church Lane, Pinner, HA5 3AA

Boston Manor House, Brentford

Visitors will also be able to explore the Out There, Out Where, Outside exhibition from a collaboration of artists working with the history and architecture of this Jacobean house.

Open: Tours will be available at 12.30pm and 2pm on Saturday and Sunday.

Where it is: Boston Park, Brentford

Hogarth’s House, Chiswick

The Mulberry Garden at Hogarth’s House is currently undergoing restoration as part of a project to reinterpret the landscape and build a new learning studio.

However, the house will be fully open including the first-floor rooms following the restoration of the top floor ceiling and fireplace. Tours will take place in areas not usually open to the public including the second floor and the attic.

Open: Saturday and Sunday noon-5pm, tours will be hourly between 1pm and 4pm.

Where it is: Hogarth Lane Great West Road, Chiswick, W4 2QN.

Where can I find a full list of places taking part in Open House London?

You can visit www.openhouselondon.org.uk or pick up a guide from a library.

You can also keep up to date on Facebook at www.facebook.com/pages/open-house and on Twitter at @openhouselondon.