Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

You’ve got to love a full Sunday roast – but somehow it always tastes that little bit nicer when you haven’t had to cook it.

After all, you can spend hours preparing the veg, fluffing up the spuds and making sure your meat is cooked to perfection.

And it is eaten by a hungry family in next to no time – leaving behind a lot of washing up.

So give yourself – or mum and dad – a break this weekend and head out to have Sunday roast in a pub or restaurant .

Everyone can choose their favourite meats (or vegetarian alternative), pile on the veg, dig into the spuds, indulge in the Yorkshire puds and pour on lashings of gravy and any other trimmings (some of which you might not even bother with at home).

And you can all relax and enjoy quality family time together.

In no particular order of preference, we list places to go for a Sunday roast in and near Uxbridge , Ealing , Harrow and Hounslow .

1. The Malt Shovel, Iver

(Image: The Malt Shovel)

This pub restaurant in its 19th century listed building thinks of us as guests rather than customers and likes to offer a home from home feel to your Sunday lunch.

Everything is freshly prepared and cooked on site. There is a choice of turkey, beef, lamb shank, beef rib or a vegetarian option. You can enjoy a real ale too and soak up the rustic atmosphere and picturesque surroundings .

Where it is: 69 Iver Lane, Cowley, UB8 2JE

To book call: 01895 812797

Visit the website at: www.vintageinn.co.uk/restaurants/london/themaltshoveliveruxbridge

2. Ugly Duckling Toby Carvery Denham

(Image: Mitchells & Butlers/Toby Carvery)

You’ve got to love a carvery and piling your plate high with all the trimming it offers. Toby Carvery says it is the “home of the roast” and says it really knows its stuff. Chefs carve your meat – choose from gammon, beef, turkey and pork - and put it on your plates and then you’ll add all the trimmings from the carvery bar.

Where it is: Oxford Road, Uxbridge, UB9 4L

To book call: 01895 832623

Visit the website at: www.tobycarvery.co.uk/restaurants/london/theuglyducklingdenham

3. The General Eliott, Uxbridge

(Image: The General Eliott)

Choose from five fresh meats, as well as your roast potatoes, seasonal vegetables gravy and Yorkshire pudding.

You’re advised to book.

You can tuck in to the Sunday roast from noon to 4.30pm and 6.30pm to 8pm. You can wash it all down with one of the real ales available and the big sport events are screened on Sky Sports at this pub.

Where it is: St Johns Road, Uxbridge, UB8 2UR

To book call: 01895 237385

Visit the Facebook page at: www.facebook.com/thegeneraleliott/ and also search for its other Facebook page, 'Eliott S General'

4. Swan & Bottle, Uxbridge

(Image: Greene King/Chef & Brewer)

The whitewashed Chef & Brewer pub perched between the tranquil waterways of the Grand Union Canal and the River Colne in sight of the historic Grade II listed Uxbridge Lock serves up homemade Yorkshire puddings made on site with its roast dinners.

Roasts are served all Sunday from noon.

After, you might want to go for a walk around Colne Valley Park or Denham Lock Wood. In winter, log fires and candlelit tables add to the cosy Sunday atmosphere.

Where it is: Oxford Road, Uxbridge, UB8 1LZ

To book call: 01895 234047

Visit the website at: www.chefandbrewer.com/pubs/middlesex/swan-bottle/

5. The Old Orchard, Harefield

(Image: Brunning & Price)

This Brunning & Price pub comes into its own on Sunday lunch. The pub has a fantastic walk around it so it’s the perfect place to build up your appetite with a stroll and then dine next to one of the roaring open fires in colder months.

The views around The Old Orchard are wonderful yet it lies within the M25 .

Menus are put up on the day but a Sunday roast will usually have three or four options, such as lamb, beef, pork and a mixed roast. If you don’t fancy a roast, you can always choose one of the classic pub dishes or lighter options.

Where it is: The Old Orchard, Park Lane, Harefield, UB9 6HJ

To book call: 01895 822631

Visit the website at: www.brunningandprice.co.uk/oldorchard

6. The Fox, Hanwell

(Image: The Fox)

The best home-grown produce is used to create heartedly cooked food at this family-run free house.

Sunday roasts are all home cooked and freshly prepared. They are served from 12.30pm to 5pm and the pub recommends you book.

The Fox has an Outstanding Achievement Award for being in the Good Beer Guide for ten years and has won the CAMRA (West Middlesex) Pub of the Year six times in that period. Children and dogs are welcome and there is a toddler house in the garden.

Where it is: Green Lane, Hanwell, W7 2PJ

To book call: 020 8567 4021

Visit the website at: www.thefoxpub.co.uk

7. The New Inn, Ealing

The Sunday Carvery is served from noon. There is a choice of five different roasted meats, a wide selection of freshly cooked vegetables and all the trimmings. The pub’s food is homemade and its meats come directly from London's famous Smithfield Market. The New Inn’s history dates from the 17th century when the site was originally a coaching stage post. It was rebuilt in 1897.

Where it is: 62 St Mary's Road, Ealing, W5 5EX

To book call: 020 8840 4179

Visit the website at: www.thenewinnealing.com

8. The Grove, Ealing

(Image: The Grove/Metropolitan Pub Company)

Opposite Ealing Green and Ealing Film Studios, The Grove pub with its AA Rosette had a makeover in May 2018 .

All its roasts are served with duck fat roast potatoes, carrot, swede, shallot, kale, broad beans, peas, leeks and a big Yorkie.

There’s a great variety to choose from – how about the chef's trio roast dinner with rump of beef, Hampshire pork belly and Suffolk chicken leg? Or Hampshire pork belly with crackling and Bramley apple sauce? There’s a vegetarian wellington too served with Mediterranean vegetables, roast potatoes (cooked in olive oil) and vegetarian gravy.

Where it is: The Green, Ealing, W5 5QX

To book call: 020 85672439

Visit the website at: www.thegrovew5.co.uk

9. The Hare, Old Redding

The roasts at this pub brasserie come with bottomless rich gravy and roasties plus cauliflower cheese and seasonal vegetables.

How about Cornish beef and Yorkshire pudding, sirloin of outdoor-reared Lincolnshire pork, apple fritter and green apple sauce? Can you manage a half a free range roast chicken and Yorkshire pudding? There is an extensive wine list of wines from around the world and real ale top accompany your meal.

Children are welcome, dogs are welcome in the bar and there is a garden, too.

Where it is: Old Redding, Brookshill, Harrow Weald, HA3 6SD

To book call: 020 8954 4949

Visit the website at: www.hareoldredding.com

10. The White Horse, Harrow on the Hill

(Image: Fullers)

This traditional pub near the prestigious Harrow School has a cosy log fire in winter and a secret garden for summer. Its Sunday roasts include a trio of meats mixed roast with beef, turkey and pork and a nut roast served with vegetable gravy.

Roast turkey comes with chipolatas, stuffing and gravy. All roasts come with Yorkshire pudding, roast potato, mash potato and fresh vegetables.

Where it is: 50 Middle Road, Harrow on the Hill, HA2 0HL

To book call: 020 8422 1215

Visit the website at: www.whitehorseharrow.co.uk

11. Three Magpies, Heathrow

Sunday roasts here are served with roast potatoes, seasonal vegetables, creamy mashed potato, sage and onion stuffing, a Yorkshire pudding and gravy.

If you can’t decide whether to go for white or red meat you could have a chicken and beef duo roast. How about a pork belly? There is a vegetarian option too. It’s close to Heathrow Airport so perfect if you are heading to or from the airport. There is a beer garden, sky sports and it is family friendly.

Where it is: 80 Bath Road, Heathrow, TW6 2AU

To book call: 02087 591071

Visit the website at: www.greeneking-pubs.co.uk/pubs/middlesex/three-magpies/

12. The Castle, Harrow

(Image: Fullers)

The Castle is well known for its roast dinners with big portions and premium meats.

They come with roast potatoes, Yorkshire pudding, cauliflower cheese, roast parsnips, peas and runner beans, sticky red cabbage and red wine gravy. There’s a variety of roasts to choose from – if you’re a couple why not choose the roast sirloin of Owton's dry-aged beef to share?

The Castle won the West Middlesex CAMRA Pub of the Year 2016 and 2017. There are open fires to keep you cosy in winter and an extensive garden hidden behind the pub.

Where it is: 30 West Street, Harrow HA1 3EF

To book call: 020 8422 3155

Visit the website at: www.castle-harrow.co.uk

13. The Bulstrode, Hounslow

The Traditional English Sunday roast here is served with seasonal vegetables, roast potatoes, Yorkshire Puddings and a pot of gravy.

You can choose form chicken or beef. As well as an English menu the pub also has an Indian menu. All the major sporting events are screened at the pub which is close to Hounslow High Street and there are two gardens and two car parks.

Where it is: 55 Lampton Road, Hounslow, TW3 1JG

To book call: 0208 572 7845

Visit the website at: www.bulstrodepub.com