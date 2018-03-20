The video will start in 8 Cancel

The wait is over, as Westfield London's new £600 million expansion has opened.

John Lewis, Flying Tiger Copenhagen, Curry's PC World, Boots and adidas were among the new and improved stores to open within the new wing of the Shepherd's Bush shopping centre on Tuesday morning (March 20).

Double Olympic diving medallist Tom Daley was on hand to officially open the new adidas store , while staff at the new and improved H&M marked the countdown to its opening with a full-on boogie which added to the party atmosphere.

The extension opened six months ahead of schedule.

Other retailers will open throughout the year including Primark and boutique bowling alley All Star Lanes , as part of a phased opening, ahead of 10th anniversary celebrations in October.

The new wing will see more than 90 new shops, cafés, restaurants and leisure outlets open throughout 2018 and make Westfield London the largest shopping centre in Europe.

The £33m John Lewis White City is the 50th John Lewis store to open and is spread over four levels.

As well as strengthening its homewares offer with West Elm, Bo Concept, DFS and Raft, Westfield London is also adding to its health and beauty sector with Space.NK, Urban Decay, a new Boots, an expanded Lush and new stores from Molton Brown, Miller Harris, Penhaligons and Blink Brow Bar.

A brand new fitness concept, FirstLight Cycle will also open and will become the UK’s largest boutique cycling offering.

H&M, The White Company, Monsoon, Mango, Guess, UGG, Cath Kidston, Pull & Bear and Bershka are all launching bigger and enhanced stores within the expansion.

Away from the retail side, the extension includes Westfield Square, a dedicated outdoor events space which is one of the focal points of the expansion and is next to Wood Lane and White City tube stations.

It will provide a major focus on dining and entertainment and will go live this summer.

The nearby red brick Dimco Buildings, built in 1899 and once the engine and boiler houses of the Wood Lane generating station which supplied energy for the Central London Railways, could be converted into a venue to host events and entertainment.

The additional flagship stores and restaurants will bring the total number of outlets to 450 upon completion, with 1,000 additional parking spaces being created – bringing the total to 5,500 parking spaces.

John Lewis managing director Paula Nickolds said: “We're thrilled to be the anchor shop in the extension of this world leading shopping and leisure destination.

“Our 50th shop demonstrates our latest thinking and we will offer customers something quite different.

“It’s also where we can build a far more personal relationship with our customers - bringing together the very best of our service with our outstanding partners.”

Hammersmith and Fulham Council leader Stephen Cowan praised the economic impact of the shopping centre, which is creating 8,000 new jobs .

Shoppers were also happy.

Anne Taylor, from Hammersmith, said: “I'm stunned by the store (John Lewis), it's really really beautiful. I've been looking looking forward to it opening for months.”

And Martin Dodds, who lives within walking distance of the Westfield, added: “John Lewis should have been here all the time. It's great to have it here.”

