The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Here's a look inside the new £33 million flagship John Lewis store ahead of its opening at the Westfield London shopping centre on Tuesday (March 20).

The 50th John Lewis store in the country will welcome customers from 10am, and also marks the opening of the Shepherd's Bush shopping centre's grand expansion .

The huge 230,000 sq ft John Lewis White City store is spread over four floors and is, according to managing director Paula Nickolds, is "a place to shop, do and learn under one roof”.

The images show the clothes on hangers on folded in shelves ready to be sold, a stunning trapeze artist installation linking two floors, and the beauty treatment areas.

The store will employ 600 staff known as "Partners" - John Lewis is an employee-owned company.

It has been tailored for west London shoppers and features a strong focus on own-brand and branded home, fashion and technology products.

It includes 23 bespoke services ranging from bra fitting, technical support, personal styling for men and women, home design service, beauty spa treatments and smart home product advice.

There will also be an in-house opticians and three places for food and drink, including a 182-cover Place to Eat restaurant.

Customers can learn new things through daily fashion style talks, cookery masterclasses in a demonstration kitchen, and beauty treatments in either the &Beauty Express Nail & Brow Bar, or Hair and Beauty Salon.

(Image: John Lewis)

In addition, inside John Lewis’s first ever ‘Discovery Room’ customers can learn a vast array of new skills from expert Partners such as how to perfectly light a room, how to make a house a smart home and hang a picture perfectly.

The shop will stock over 150,000 products and more than 1,000 brands.

Video Loading Video Unavailable Click to play Tap to play The video will start in 8 Cancel Play now

Managing director Ms Nickolds said: “Retail is changing but today’s department shop is as relevant as it ever has been in responding to the needs of our customers.

“This shop demonstrates our latest thinking on how the department store can be a place in which you can shop, do and learn in a way you haven’t been able to before.

“We’re bringing to west London a new level of personalised, curated shopping which until now has been the preserve of boutique shops.”

(Image: John Lewis)

She continued: "This shop offers customers something different. You can get style advice for yourself or your home, learn a new skill, play with the latest smart home technology and so much more.

“It's also a place where we can build a far more personal relationship with our customers - bringing together the very best of our service offer and our outstanding Partners."

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.