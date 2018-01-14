The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox + Subscribe Thank you for subscribing! Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Westfield London is looking to fill the 8,000 jobs which will become available as part of its massive expansion.

It is hosting job show at the end of January where people can find out and apply for the thousands of employment opportunities.

Westfield will become Europe’s largest shopping centre once its £600 million expansion opens to the public this March .

The fair takes place over January 30-31 at the Shepherd's Bush shopping centre and will showcase new jobs within Westfield, as well as the businesses which will be based in the part of the mall.

Visitors will get first-hand information on new roles from retailers including Primark and Adidas, as well as fashion stores Urban Revivo and Emperor, furniture specialists West Elm and Bo Concept, lingerie store Bravissimo, Japan Ichiba Food Hall and boutique bowling venue All Star Lanes.

Since opening in 2008, Westfield London has created over 12,000 new jobs, either as a direct employer or through its growing list of retailers.

Now entering its 10th anniversary year, it has been working in partnership with Hammersmith and Fulham Council to promote employment and training opportunities to the local and London community.

Duncan Bower, director of development at Westfield, said: “We are looking forward to welcoming all who are interested in employment and training to our Westfield Job Show.

They can find out about the thousands of exciting opportunities available in retail, customer service and hospitality at Westfield London."

Mr Bower continued: "As a wider employment and training group, with Hammersmith and Fulham Council and local colleges, we have done a great deal to help inform and prepare the local community for these jobs.

"Now, with the launch of the expansion just over two months away, we encourage local residents to head along to the job show to apply.”

The latest vacancies and free training are also available through Work Zone, based at Shepherd's Bush Library in Westfield, where residents can register their CV to find out about jobs before they are publicly advertised.

Andrew Jones, the council's head of economic development and regeneration, said: “There are thousands of new job opportunities right on our doorstep and many more still to come with the shopping centre’s new expansion.

"Come along to the job show at Westfield and visit Workzone at Shepherds Bush Library next door and find out for yourself.”

Just how big is the Primark store? 371,350 sq ft Tate Modern art gallery 77,000 sq ft Wembley Stadium pitch 70,000 sq ft Primark Westfield 55,000 sq ft The White House, Washington 48,160 sq ft Microsoft co-founder Bill Gates's home 590 sq ft London bus We compare to other famous landmarks

Among those encouraging others to apply is 30-year-old Maria Davis-Shiniou.

She found work as a Westfield concierge associate, helping shoppers with their visit, and eight years later is now the Concierge Operations Manager and responsible for a team of over 50.

She said: "When I joined Westfield London it was my first real job but it’s turned into a full career."

The new retailers setting up shop at Westfield Westfield

She continued: "There are so many different opportunities here and with the expansion these will continue to grow.

"I encourage anyone from the local community to come to the Westfield Job Show to find out more about their perfect job, work experience or training opportunity.”

In addition to the job show later this month, Hammersmith and Fulham Council with Westfield London will be staging a local job fair in the White City Community Centre on Tuesday (January 16).

The Job Show will run from 11am to 7pm on both days.

To find out more about the Westfield Job Show, email WLjobshow@westfield.com or visit westfield.com/London .

For other opportunities, head to our jobs platform Fish4Jobs .

Keep up to date with the latest news in west London via the free getwestlondon app.

You can even set it to receive push notifications for all the breaking news in your area

Available to download from the App Store or Google Play for Android now.