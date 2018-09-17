Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A woman's puppy was drowned and mementos of her late son were washed away after a water main burst in West Drayton .

A torrent of water rushed into her Camomile Way home at around 8.30pm on Sunday night (September 16), ruining the ground floor of her home.

She has spoken of her heartbreak after finding her pet dead and seeing irreplaceable mementos destroyed.

The resident, who chose not to be named, said: "I was asleep and only realised it was happening because the dogs woke me up barking

"When I went downstairs, the water was rushing through the door, at one point it was as high as mid-thigh, and the garden furniture had been washed in. I couldn't open the kitchen door to get to the dogs, I think because the fridge had floated and was against it. I was there trying to reach them for a while until the fire brigade came and forced their way through."

Firefighters saved two of the woman's pet dogs - a Jack Russell and Chihuahua cross named Gnasher and her Yorkshire Terrier, Taffy - but her third dog, a puppy named Kiki, could not be found.

She added: "They said the Staffordshire puppy, Kiki, must have got free because they couldn't find her anywhere. She was only eight weeks old and we found her drowned under someone's car, the water must have just swept her away.

"On top of that, my son Ben died last May, he was disabled and I had been caring for him his whole life. I kept all his things in his bedroom, as well as mementos from his funeral, but I couldn't get in there when it flooded.

"The workers are still in there clearing everything and bringing it all out but I just know it's ruined in there, a lot of it was washed away and now I don't know where it's gone."

(Image: Darren Pepe)

London Fire Brigade confirmed that 80 homes and 120 people were affected by the flooding last night, with Affinity Water attempting to reassure residents that the problem will be fixed later today (September 17) and their possessions will be replaced.

The day after the flood, a company called Dryright was clearing out homes - including those in Camomile Way.

The woman said: "It took Affinity Water a couple of hours to get the water turned off. It started flooding at about 8.30pm and the water wasn't turned off until 12.30am so that's a good four hours.

(Image: Darren Pepe)

"We've been told if we stay in a hotel that they will pay us back, but that only works if you've got the money in the first place. All the cash we had in the house is ruined and my purse and phone were both washed away.

"I was offered a couple of bottles of water last night and that was the end of it. Inside my house is just thick, brown, stinking mud now, I actually ended up slipping on it and whacked my elbow so now my arm really hurts."

Shauna, 20, who frequently stays at the Camomile Way home with her partner, the un-named woman's son, said that despite the safety concerns they had been scared to leave the house in case it was burgled.

(Image: Darren Pepe)

She said: "There was no security for the houses last night so we didn't even want to leave in case people stole what we had left.

"They should have had more of a police presence because it happens all the time that people target vulnerable houses. The back doors and front doors are wooden and soaked so it wouldn't been hard to push them open. Some of the houses last night were empty and anyone could have walked in.

"When it happened, it was pitch black because they turned all the electricity off, even the street lamps, so I had to make my way downstairs using a lighter to navigate. It was difficult because objects had been washed everywhere.

Shauna fears her possessions will not be replaced as she did not have insurance.

She added: "I was planning to go to college next year to become a make-up artist, it's my one passion and pretty much the only thing I spend money on. I had collected about a grand worth of makeup over five years and when I opened it up it was all mixed together by the water, I don't think they will pay me back for that.

"Honestly, this is something you see on the news but you never think it will happen to you."

For full coverage of this incident, please visit our live blog.