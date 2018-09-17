Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

Work to repair a burst water main near West Drayton that caused the flooding of homes and the evacuation of people is continuing, Affinity Water has said.

The burst main on Falling Lane and Camomile Way left hundreds of homes in Uxbridge , Hayes, Yiewsley, Hillingdon and West Drayton without water and other residents reportedly found sewage pouring from their taps.

London Fire Brigade have confirmed that 80 properties and 120 people were affected by flooding. Police and the fire brigade handed out sandbags at the scene to try and stop further homes flooding.

(Image: Adam Szymiczek)

Bottled water reportedly sold out at one Tesco store in Cowley as residents looked for other ways to get hold of water and a new-born baby was one of those evacuated using a lifeboat.

In a statement at 6.55am, Affinity Water said: "Work is continuing to repair the damaged water main, this is a complex repair, but we are expecting to complete this work later today.

"During high demands this morning, some customers will experience a loss of water, until the full repair has been completed."

An Affinity Water technician located the problem at 10.50pm last night and by 2.45am repair work had commenced but some residents have complained about how long it took for the water to be turned off.

(Image: Jake Webb)

A London Fire Brigade spokeswoman said: "A burst water main flooded an area of 400 metres by 200 metres to a maximum depth of 90cm.

"120 people and 80 properties were affected.

"The water supply and the electrical supply have been turned off and the flood water has continued to recede."

A maximum depth of 90cm means that in some places the water rose higher than the height of a two or three-year-old child.

In a previous update at 4.30am, Affinity Water said: "Repair works continue on site and we have exposed more of the damaged water main. We continue to excavate the area and have been able to restore supplies to our customers.

"As we approach high demand in the morning, customers may experience a loss of water to their supply until the full repair has been completed. Should this happen, we will continue to update you on our progress on site.

"We are aware of flooding that has occurred to properties due to the damaged water main and have teams attending the area to assist customers."

They added that they apologised for the inconvenience caused and would supply another update shortly.

