Homes have been flooded in West Drayton this evening (Sunday, September 16) after a water main burst sending water pouring into properites.

The burst main left homes hundreds of homes in Uxbridge, Hayes, Yiewsley, Hillingdon and West Drayton without water.

When other residents turned on their taps sewage came pouring out rather than water.

Police and the fire brigade have been at the scene, as sandbags have been handed out to try and stop further homes flooding.

The burst water main was on the corner of Falling Lane and Camomile Way.

The water which poured down into nearby Lovibonds Avenue was reportedly waist deep while homes in Lowdell Close were flooded.

Bottled water reportedly sold out at one Tesco store in Cowley as residents looked for other ways to get hold of water.

Affinity Water sent a team to the scene to fix the water main but there have been complaints at how long it took for the water to be stopped.

