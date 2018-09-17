Homes have been flooded in West Drayton this evening (Sunday, September 16) after a water main burst sending water pouring into properites.
The burst main left homes hundreds of homes in Uxbridge, Hayes, Yiewsley, Hillingdon and West Drayton without water.
When other residents turned on their taps sewage came pouring out rather than water.
Police and the fire brigade have been at the scene, as sandbags have been handed out to try and stop further homes flooding.
The burst water main was on the corner of Falling Lane and Camomile Way.
The water which poured down into nearby Lovibonds Avenue was reportedly waist deep while homes in Lowdell Close were flooded.
Bottled water reportedly sold out at one Tesco store in Cowley as residents looked for other ways to get hold of water.
Affinity Water sent a team to the scene to fix the water main but there have been complaints at how long it took for the water to be stopped.
And some more pictures that have been sent to us by Adam Szymiczek of houses in Lovibonds Avenue.
These pictures have been sent to use by Adam Szymiczek from Lovibonds Avenue and show just how much water has poured out of the burst main and into local streets and homes.
The latest from Affinity Water
This update has just been given by Affinity Water
#Uxbridge #WestDrayton #UB3 #UB7 #UB8 #UB10 - A team is on site, and the burst main on Falling Lane has been isolated. Some areas may have water back on but at lower pressure until the repair is complete. Sorry again for the inconvenience- Chloe— Affinity Water (@AffinityWater) September 16, 2018
Lots of homes may well have been flooded
There are reports that homes may well have flooded in a number of roads.
Angelica Road is reported to have been hit particularly badly while Lovibonds Avenue and Camomile Way have also been badly hit, as has Lowdell Close.
Affinity Water 'investigating'
Jake Webb sent us a photo earlier of his bath filled with sewage.
He has been back in touch and tells us: “I have spoken to Affinity Water, they’re investigating sewage rising up from the pipes.
“It needs to be stated that clearly not enough has been done to prevent this! Thank you to the London Fire Brigade for their help! I couldn’t get through to the water company at first, their emergency lines would hang up on you.”
Homes 'have been destroyed'
Questions will start to be asked about whether this evening’s response was as quick as it could have been.
Nikki Dodd said: “People’s homes have been flooded and destroyed. It took them nearly two hours to shut off the water to stop the water rising.”
These pictures have been sent to us by Celine-Marie Evans-Dark
Baby rescued
Dale Brown, who has been sending us updates from the scene, tells us the lifeboat was used to ensure a new-born baby could be safely evacuated from a home and taken to safety.
This photo from the scene has been sent to us by Sonal Pitrola-Patel.
Power could be turned off
Local resident Dale Brown tells us: “There is talk of power being turned off in the area as currently it is unsafe and they are trying to make it safe.”
Water has poured into homes
Another photo sent to us from the scene by Dale Brown shows one of the homes that has been flooded.
A lifeboat is at the scene
We don’t know if it has been used but this photo from the scene has been sent to use by Dale Brown, which shows a lifeboat has been deployed, should it be needed for evacuating people from their homes.
"It looks like sewage"
Well, you wouldn’t want to take a bath in this!
This photo has been sent to us by Jake Webb.
He says: “Burbage Close and Judge Heath Lane have no water. It’s brown, the water that’s coming out. It looks like sewage.”
Water back on in some roads
We are told that water is back on in The Greenway so water appears to be being restored to some homes
The water is waist-deep
There are reports that in Lovibonds Avenue the water is waist deep. At least 13 fire engines are reported to be at the scene.
The burst water main is on the corner of Falling Lane and Camomile Way.
The latest from the scene
Dale Brown tells us from the scene: “Where the location of the burst main is, water has currently gone into two houses and the fire team are trying to use sandbags to stop water going in those [homes] at the bottom of the hill.
“In the next road all houses are underwater a good 12 inches. There are police and fire crews working together to help as much as they can. But there don’t seem to be enough of them to help. Water is now running at the bottom of Ryeland Close going down to Lowdell Close and it is starting to fill up. Police have closed the road off.”
'We have dispatched a team to investigate'
Affinity Water has posted on Twitter that it has sent a team to the scene to try and repair the burst water main
Falling Lane, West Drayton pic.twitter.com/XImybXE8Xp— ◀Dave Cargill▶ (@davecargill) September 16, 2018
What if you need a wee?
While many people have no water at all others in the area are reporting that they have very low water pressure.
And Emzie Lee Lou Pendulum is reporting a very basic problem many will be experiencing, writing: “Heather Close, UB8 3QD. No water, can’t even flush the toilet.”
"It's like Venice"
Billie Fifield has sent us this photo from the scene which again shows the extent of the flooding.
Reader Alan Knight tells us: “Lowdell Close is flooded, it’s like Venice.”
Some of the roads out of water
Readers are telling us that there is no water in these roads:
Botwell Lane
The Greenway
Royal Lane
Rowan Road
Gresham Road
Many, many more roads are sure to be affected.
Obviously please do check on any elderly or vulnerable neighbours.
Where is burst water main?
This map shows the area where local roads are reportedly flooded
Look how high the water is
This photo, sent to us by Toots Loveridge, shows the extent of the flooding at the scene.
The water level is almost over the bonnet of one van.
Emergency services at the scene
Dale Brown has sent us this photo from the scene of a cordon in place at the scene.
He tells us: “It [water] is running down Fallen Lane to Ryeland Close and towards Lowdell Close and it is starting to fill up [with water].”
Do not drink the water
Pawel Solarz has sent us this picture showing what the water looks like at his home.
As you can see from the picture, he says the water looks more like tea.
He adds that bottled water has sold out at the Tesco in Cowley as a result of families heading there to get hold of some water.
Picture from the scene
This picture has been sent to us showing Lowdell Close flooded as a result of the burst water main.
Unconfirmed reports that homes have flooded
There are reports that some homes in West Drayton have been flooded by the burst water main.
Hundreds of other homes have reportedly been left without water.
Kerry Kell Holm tells us: “We’re on Charnwood Road, Hillingdon and have been without water for about three hours. Apparently a big pipe burst on Falling Lane. Lots of people have said they have no or low water all over in UB3, UB7, UB8 and UB10.”
Good evening. Welcome to our live coverage of this evening’s burst water main which is reported to have left hundreds of homes without water in Uxbridge, Hillingdon, West Drayton, Yiewsley, Hayes and West Drayton.
A road is reported to be flooded and homes across the area are either without water or with discoloured water which isn’t safe to drink.