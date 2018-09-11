The video will start in 8 Cancel

Get daily updates directly to your inbox Subscribe Thank you for subscribing See our privacy notice Could not subscribe, try again later Invalid Email

A new video has emerged showing the shocking extent of a mass brawl that broke out in Uxbridge town centre.

The clip, shared on SnapChat, shows pupils in school uniforms arguing in Uxbridge High Street on Monday evening (September 10) - before chaos ensued.

Huge crowds were filmed gathering to watch the argument before a mass brawl erupted outside shops.

Screams and shouts could be heard as a security guard stepped in to help break up the ruckus - at which point dozens of people were caught up in the drama.

(Image: Caroline Noonan)

One man was "repeatedly stamped on" claimed a witness at the scene.

The anonymous source said: "I saw a man stand up and get dragged back down where they repeatedly stamped on him .

"He got up and looked like he was about to pass out. Security got him into the shop next to Clarks."

Police enforced a dispersal on the whole of the town centre, granted by Inspector Harris, beginning at 5.40pm on September 10 until 5.39pm on September 12.

A Metropolitan Police spokesperson said: "Section 35 of the Antisocial Behaviour, Police and Crime Act 2014 allows a police officer of at least the rank of inspector to authorise a dispersal zone for up to 48 hours.

"Once authorised, a constable in uniform may, under circumstances, direct a person to leave the area, in whole or in part, and direct the person not to return for up to 48 hours."

No arrests had been made by police 14 hours after the dispersal zone was put in place.

For all the latest updates on this incident, please follow our live blog .