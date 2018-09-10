Hillingdon police has placed Uxbridge town centre in lockdown for the next 24 hours after reports of a huge fight.

Shops have reportedly been forced to shut due to "chaos" in the town centre, according to witnesses.

The Care2Talk team, who run domestic violence support programmes in west London, tweeted Hillingdon police to inform them of "chaos in Uxbridge outside Clark's" and they added "Clark's has [had] to lock their doors" due to the "disgusting behaviour".

Hillingdon MPS tweeted at 6.07pm that: "Due to the ongoing disorder in Uxbridge town centre a S35 dispersal Order has been authorised for 24 hours.

"This gives us the power to arrest any persons who either return to or refuse to leave the area of the town centre ward."

Did you spot any of the disorder in the town centre? Have you got an photographs or video of what happened? If you have, you can send them to our reporter Isabel Dobinson by emailing isabel.dobinson@reachplc.com

We will bring you live updates on this ongoing situation below: