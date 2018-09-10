Hillingdon police has placed Uxbridge town centre in lockdown for the next 24 hours after reports of a huge fight.
Shops have reportedly been forced to shut due to "chaos" in the town centre, according to witnesses.
The Care2Talk team, who run domestic violence support programmes in west London, tweeted Hillingdon police to inform them of "chaos in Uxbridge outside Clark's" and they added "Clark's has [had] to lock their doors" due to the "disgusting behaviour".
Hillingdon MPS tweeted at 6.07pm that: "Due to the ongoing disorder in Uxbridge town centre a S35 dispersal Order has been authorised for 24 hours.
"This gives us the power to arrest any persons who either return to or refuse to leave the area of the town centre ward."
Calls for naming and shaming
Members of the public have been taking to social media to share their thoughts on this evening’s chaos in Uxbridge town centre - including calls of naming and shaming.
17-year-old witnessed crowds "stamping on each other" outside Clarks shoe shop
Another anonymous resident told getwestlondon how his 17-year-old daughter witnessed a fight happened outside Clarks shoe shop in Uxbridge high street at around 5.45pm.
He said:
My daughter went with a friend to Uxbridge she said as they were about to go into Primark and her friend had bumped into someone she knew who said there was a fight but it was all over.
So off they went into Primark but when they came out she said there was two girls arguing with a group around them, as they started fighting the group was shouting ‘stand back stand back.’
Then she said all of a sudden they were all fighting stamping on each other she said it was awful.
Youth escaped larger group into store, confirms police
A Metropolitan Police spokesman confirmed all of the groups have been dispersed from the area.
Getwestlondon was told:
At this stage all of the groups have been dispersed.
One store was closed briefly in response to one youth running away from a larger group - he ran into the store.
Some offences were committed but they are being dealt with separately.
Picture shows crowd of youths
A picture of a numerous youths has been sent to getwestlondon showing a large group standing outside Vision Express earlier this evening.
However for identification reasons, we have not been able to publish the image on our website.
Man "repeatedly stamped on" claims witness
An anonymous resident told getwestlondon:
I was standing outside primark having a cigarette, and I looked over to where Clark’s and that is near the phone box and there was just a swarm of them standing in a crowd, then the crowd started shouting and moved towards Clark’s doors where one girl who looked like she’d been in a fight was pulled out by security, then the fight broke out again.
Whoever they were after must have ended up in Clark’s because they were trying to smash the doors down to get in there.
Then I saw a man stand up and get dragged back down where they repeatedly stamped on him.
He got up and looked like he was about to pass out. Security got him into the shop next to Clark’s.
One of them saw I was on the phone to the police and according to my partner said about robbing my phone.
Once the fighting had stopped they all started to separate to different parts of Uxbridge - a group went and stood near KFC, a group outside Tesco and the rest were scattered around all over the place and then when police came in that direction they ran towards Uxbridge trainstation, some went down Windsor street and some carried on As if to go up to the civic center.
Around 70 youths involved
According to Hillingdon officers, the “chaos” was caused by around 70 youths fighting amongst themselves.
This is what the Metropolitan Police has said...
A Metropolitan Police spokesman said:
A dispersal zone has been authorised in Uxbridge Town Centre, to prevent Anti-Social Behaviour and violence with injury.
This has been granted by Inspector Harris and is in place from 5.40pm September 10 until 5.39pm September 12.
Section 35 of the Antisocial Behaviour, Police and Crime Act 2014 allows a police officer of at least the rank of Inspector to authorise a dispersal zone for up to 48 hours.
Once authorised, a constable in uniform may, under circumstances, direct a person to leave the area, in whole or in part, and direct the person not to return for up to 48 hours.
Stores "locking doors"
According to one local, part of the “chaos” happened outside Clarks in the high street which has been forced to “lock their doors”.
It is claimed there are “three different schools” involved.
"Massive fight"
Some residents have taken to social media to share their thoughts on the commotion in the town centre.
Where is Uxbridge town centre?
Claims youths are "stamping and kicking" people
There are reports on social media claiming students from Uxbridge High School are among those, as well as youths from other schools, involved in the commotion which has put the town centre in ‘lockdown’.
It is alleged “hundreds” of youths are behaving aggressively such as “stamping” and “kicking” people, causing stores in the area to close.
The school has been contacted for comment but has closed for the day.
Arrests for refusing to leave
Police officers will be arresting anyone who refuses to leave the town centre.
It has since been confirmed to getwestlondon by the force that the Section 35 order is for 48 hours - not 24.
What we know so far
There have been reports of “chaos” in Uxbridge town centre, with shops reportedly closing due to a large fight.
One passer-by has claimed “hundreds” of youngsters are behaving violently and Metropolitan Police has confirmed a Section 35 dispersal order has been made to arrest anyone who refuses to leave the area.
